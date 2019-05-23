Precision Wellness : Pioneers Integrative Approach to Precision Health and Personalized Nutrition for Managing Cardiometabolic Health

A Comprehensive Solution that Integrates Multiomics to Drive Health Insights and Nutritional Guidance for 360o Health Management

Precision Wellness, a Silicon Valley-based company at the intersection of next-generation AI, big data analytics and the latest medical science, today announced plans to harness the power of multiomics to deliver personalized health insights and a customized nutrition plan for disease prevention and healthy aging.

Precision Wellness will bring together genomics, metabolomics, microbiomics and nutrigenomics to deliver a complete multiomic health assessment. This includes how an individual’s biology responds to food and how food can be used as medicine.

“We want to profoundly improve the way people manage their health by transforming our understanding of an individual’s genetic and biological data into relevant and actionable health insights and recommendations using food-as-medicine,” explains Precision Wellness CEO Nazhin Zarghamee.

A Broad, Integrated, Data-Driven Approach to Wellness

Precision Wellness uses conventional biomarkers as well as polygenic risk scores to establish an unprecedented understanding of an individual’s state of health. Unlike other genetics companies that report the existence of a single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) without demonstrating its relevance to the “true” risk of disease, Precision Wellness’ proprietary algorithms employ the latest scientific and evidence-based research to present relevant health risks accompanied by actionable recommendations.

Precise health insights are extracted by a next-generation risk engine designed on a foundation of the latest medical science. Powered by big data and machine learning, prediction algorithms have been built for cardiometabolic diseases. This AI-driven approach yields a high degree of prediction accuracy.

In partnership with Stanford University and collaboration with Broad Institute fellows, the Precision Wellness risk engine has been validated across hundreds of thousands of patients tracked longitudinally.

Personalized Nutrition Based on Science

According to the American Heart Association, cardiometabolic diseases will affect more than 40 percent of the worldwide population in one form or another over the next 10 years. They are presently the #1 cause of death globally. But Precision Wellness has a unique approach to the solution.

Precision Wellness provides individuals with their 360-degree assessment. This includes their current state of health, biological propensities, lifestyle and environmental exposures as well as genetic predispositions to cardiometabolic diseases. A highly curated food plan is then developed to address the person’s health risk factors and preconditions.

“Early insights are critically important in changing the arc of a disease — to prevent onset of new or delay progression of existing disease. We are moving healthcare from the realm of reactive medicine to proactive wellness” says Dr. Mehrdad Rezaee, President of Cardiac and Vascular Care and Precision Wellness co-founder.

