Preclinical Efficacy of Genkyotex’s GKT831 in Prostate Cancer Presented at ESUR18 Meeting

Genkyotex (Euronext Paris & Brussels: FR00011790542 – GKTX) (Paris:GKTX)
(Brussels:GKTX), a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX
therapies, announced today the presentation of preclinical data showing
that GKT831, the Company’s clinical stage NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor,
efficiently targeted cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs) in prostate
cancer and abrogated the pro-tumorigenic influence of the tumor
micro-environment. The results were presented by Dr. Natalie Sampson,
Division of Experimental Urology, Dept. of Urology, Medical University
of Innsbruck, Austria, at ESUR18 – the 25th Meeting of the
European Association of Urology, taking place October 4-6, 2018, in
Athens, Greece (ESUR18, October 5, Poster #P-23).
CAFs are an essential component of the tumor-associated stromal
microenvironment, which is a primary driver of prostate cancer
progression. The new preclinical data demonstrated that elevated NOX4
expression in prostate cancer correlates with disease relapse and
shortened disease-free survival. Furthermore, NOX4 inhibition with
GKT831 reverts primary prostate CAFs to a benign-like phenotype and
abrogates their paracrine-mediated pro-tumorigenic effects on prostate
cancer cells in vitro & ex vivo. Additional recent data suggest that
specific CAF subtypes may have distinct tumor promoting roles. In this
study, a dominant NOX4-expressing CAF subtype was identified. In these
NOX4 expressing CAFs, GKT831 reduced the production of reactive oxygen
species and suppressed CAF activation markers. GKT831 also blocked the
onco-supportive effects of CAFs, including prostate cancer cell
proliferation and migration.
"These new data further support our previous findings that NOX4 in
the tumor microenvironment/CAFs plays a key role in driving progression
towards aggressive prostate cancer. In addition, the results of this
preclinical study are indicative of the therapeutic potential of GKT831
in targeting NOX4 in prostate cancer” said Dr. Sampson.
“Together with previously published results, these studies indicate
that GKT831 has the potential to block the multiple tumor promoting
effects of CAFs, including tumor growth, invasion and resistance to
immuno-oncology therapies. Accordingly, we continue to evaluate
potential clinical development strategies with GKT831 in order to
address significant unmet medical needs in cancer patients” said
Philippe Wiesel, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical
Officer of Genkyotex.
The role of NOX4 in the activation of CAFs is similar to its function in
the activation of myofibroblasts, a key characteristic of fibrogenesis
in many fibrotic diseases. GKT831 has also demonstrated potent
anti-fibrotic activity in multiple preclinical models of liver, lung,
skin, and renal fibrosis. The safety and efficacy of GKT831 is currently
being assessed in two separate Phase 2 trials in patients with primary
biliary cholangitis (PBC) and diabetic kidney disease, two progressive
fibrotic disorders. As previously announced, the interim results from
the PBC study are expected in early November 2018 and the final results
should be available in Spring 2019. A third phase 2 trial, funded by the
US National Institutes of Health, in patients with idiopathic pulmonary
fibrosis, is expected to be initiated in H1 2019.
About Genkyotex
Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies,
listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in
NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective
inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such
as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and
neurodegeneration.
Genkyotex’s platform enables the identification of available
small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex
is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting
one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1
and NOX4 inhibitor is evaluated in a phase 2 clinical trial in primary
biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) and in an
investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and
Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes
of Health (U.S. NIH) of $8.9 million has been awarded to Professor
Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to
fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results
in fibrosis of the lungs; the core component of the program will be to
conduct a Phase 2 trial with the GKT831 in patients with IPF. This
product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications.
Genkyotex’s second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor
targeting multiple pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and
inflammation, currently undergoing preclinical testing.
Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the
development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership has
been established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum
Institute) and could generate approximately €150 million in future
revenues for Genkyotex, before royalties on sales.
For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com.
