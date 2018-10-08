Preclinical Efficacy of Genkyotex’s GKT831 in Prostate Cancer Presented at ESUR18 Meeting

Regulatory News:

Genkyotex (Euronext Paris & Brussels: FR00011790542 – GKTX) (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX), a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX therapies, announced today the presentation of preclinical data showing that GKT831, the Company’s clinical stage NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor, efficiently targeted cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs) in prostate cancer and abrogated the pro-tumorigenic influence of the tumor micro-environment. The results were presented by Dr. Natalie Sampson, Division of Experimental Urology, Dept. of Urology, Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria, at ESUR18 – the 25th Meeting of the European Association of Urology, taking place October 4-6, 2018, in Athens, Greece (ESUR18, October 5, Poster #P-23).

CAFs are an essential component of the tumor-associated stromal microenvironment, which is a primary driver of prostate cancer progression. The new preclinical data demonstrated that elevated NOX4 expression in prostate cancer correlates with disease relapse and shortened disease-free survival. Furthermore, NOX4 inhibition with GKT831 reverts primary prostate CAFs to a benign-like phenotype and abrogates their paracrine-mediated pro-tumorigenic effects on prostate cancer cells in vitro & ex vivo. Additional recent data suggest that specific CAF subtypes may have distinct tumor promoting roles. In this study, a dominant NOX4-expressing CAF subtype was identified. In these NOX4 expressing CAFs, GKT831 reduced the production of reactive oxygen species and suppressed CAF activation markers. GKT831 also blocked the onco-supportive effects of CAFs, including prostate cancer cell proliferation and migration.

"These new data further support our previous findings that NOX4 in the tumor microenvironment/CAFs plays a key role in driving progression towards aggressive prostate cancer. In addition, the results of this preclinical study are indicative of the therapeutic potential of GKT831 in targeting NOX4 in prostate cancer” said Dr. Sampson.

“Together with previously published results, these studies indicate that GKT831 has the potential to block the multiple tumor promoting effects of CAFs, including tumor growth, invasion and resistance to immuno-oncology therapies. Accordingly, we continue to evaluate potential clinical development strategies with GKT831 in order to address significant unmet medical needs in cancer patients” said Philippe Wiesel, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Genkyotex.

The role of NOX4 in the activation of CAFs is similar to its function in the activation of myofibroblasts, a key characteristic of fibrogenesis in many fibrotic diseases. GKT831 has also demonstrated potent anti-fibrotic activity in multiple preclinical models of liver, lung, skin, and renal fibrosis. The safety and efficacy of GKT831 is currently being assessed in two separate Phase 2 trials in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and diabetic kidney disease, two progressive fibrotic disorders. As previously announced, the interim results from the PBC study are expected in early November 2018 and the final results should be available in Spring 2019. A third phase 2 trial, funded by the US National Institutes of Health, in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, is expected to be initiated in H1 2019.

About Genkyotex

Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration.

Genkyotex’s platform enables the identification of available small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor is evaluated in a phase 2 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) and in an investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes of Health (U.S. NIH) of $8.9 million has been awarded to Professor Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs; the core component of the program will be to conduct a Phase 2 trial with the GKT831 in patients with IPF. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications. Genkyotex’s second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor targeting multiple pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and inflammation, currently undergoing preclinical testing.

Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership has been established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum Institute) and could generate approximately €150 million in future revenues for Genkyotex, before royalties on sales.

For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com.

Disclaimer

This press release and the information it contains does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold Genkyotex shares in any country, in particular any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or other qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the company with respect to its objectives. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, estimates and expectations of Genkyotex’s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as the company's ability to implement its chosen strategy, customer market trends, changes in technologies and in the company's competitive environment, changes in regulations, clinical or industrial risks and all risks linked to the company's growth. These factors as well as other risks and uncertainties may prevent the company from achieving the objectives outlined in the press release and actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Without being exhaustive, such factors include uncertainties involved in the development of Genkyotex’s products, which may not succeed, or in the delivery of Genkyotex’s products marketing authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could affects Genkyotex’s capacity to commercialize the products it develops. No guarantee is given on forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks, notably those described in the registration document (document de reference) registered by the French Markets Authority (the AMF) on 27 April 2018 under number R.18-037, and those linked to changes in economic conditions, the financial markets, or the markets on which Genkyotex is present. Genkyotex products are currently used for clinical trials only and are not otherwise available for distribution or sale.

