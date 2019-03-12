Log in
PredictImmune : Announce Formal Entry of PredictSURE IBD™ into the NICE Diagnostic Assessment Programme

03/12/2019 | 03:30am EDT

Evaluation by the Diagnostic Assessment Programme provides independent support and validation of PredictImmune’s first product addressing IBD

PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated diseases, today announced the formal entry of its first product, PredictSURE IBD™, into NICE’s Diagnostic Assessment Programme (DAP).

The DAP evaluates new, cutting-edge medical diagnostic technologies, producing guidance to help people working in the NHS make efficient, cost-effective and consistent decisions about adopting new products. Selection to the DAP requires the product to “offer substantial benefits to patients and the healthcare system compared with current practice”. PredictSURE IBD™ is expected to provide better outcomes for patients by identifying those at risk of experiencing severe, relapsing disease, who may benefit from early treatment with biologics.

Independent guidance by the DAP will provide external validation of the impact that PredictSURE IBD™ should have on patient outcomes and its place in the treatment pathway for IBD. The assessment will also evaluate the expected impact that PredictSURE IBD™ will have on the healthcare economics of treating IBD. PredictSURE IBD™ is a first step towards personalised medicine in IBD (both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) and an exciting development towards providing better outcomes for patients with IBD, worldwide. Details of the assessment can be found at https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/indevelopment/gid-dg10029.

Paul Kinnon, CEO, PredictImmune commented: “We are really pleased that NICE has started the DAP process, which will be an Independent evaluation of the value that PredictSURE IBD™ will bring to the NHS and individual IBD patients. We believe that the early understanding of a patients’ long-term prognosis provided by the PredictSURE IBD™test, will help inform clinical decision making and could in turn improve patient outcomes and quality of life. It’s another step towards our goal of enabling a more personalised approach to treatment for patients with these debilitating and life-threatening diseases.”

For information: www.predictimmune.com

- Ends -


© Business Wire 2019
