PredictImmune : Announce Formal Entry of PredictSURE IBD™ into the NICE Diagnostic Assessment Programme

PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding
treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated
diseases, today announced the formal entry of its first product,
PredictSURE IBD™, into NICE’s Diagnostic Assessment Programme (DAP).
The DAP evaluates new, cutting-edge medical diagnostic technologies,
producing guidance to help people working in the NHS make efficient,
cost-effective and consistent decisions about adopting new products.
Selection to the DAP requires the product to “offer substantial
benefits to patients and the healthcare system compared with current
practice”. PredictSURE IBD™ is expected to provide better outcomes
for patients by identifying those at risk of experiencing severe,
relapsing disease, who may benefit from early treatment with biologics.
Independent guidance by the DAP will provide external validation of the
impact that PredictSURE IBD™ should have on patient outcomes and its
place in the treatment pathway for IBD. The assessment will also
evaluate the expected impact that PredictSURE IBD™ will have on the
healthcare economics of treating IBD. PredictSURE IBD™ is a first step
towards personalised medicine in IBD (both Crohn’s disease and
ulcerative colitis) and an exciting development towards providing
better outcomes for patients with IBD, worldwide. Details of the
assessment can be found at https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/indevelopment/gid-dg10029.
Paul Kinnon, CEO, PredictImmune commented: “We are really pleased
that NICE has started the DAP process, which will be an Independent
evaluation of the value that PredictSURE IBD™ will bring to the NHS and
individual IBD patients. We believe that the early understanding of a
patients’ long-term prognosis provided by the PredictSURE IBD™test, will
help inform clinical decision making and could in turn improve patient
outcomes and quality of life. It’s another step towards our goal of
enabling a more personalised approach to treatment for patients with
these debilitating and life-threatening diseases.”
For information: www.predictimmune.com
