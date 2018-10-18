PredictImmune : Announces New Patent Grants and Allowances Across the UK, EU and Canada

PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding
treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated
diseases, announced today the granting of patents in the UK and Europe
and Notice of Allowance in Canada relating to a method for predicting
autoimmune disease risk.
These patents are part of an expanding and comprehensive portfolio of
patent applications and other intellectual property supporting
PredictImmune’s goal of enabling personalised medicine for a range of
immune-mediated diseases. The patents, which were licensed from
Cambridge Enterprise, address methods of assessing whether a subject is
at high or low risk of autoimmune disease progression for a series of
autoimmune and immune mediated diseases including ANCA-Associated
Vasculitis (AAV) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). The methods
referred to in the current patent applications compare the relative
expression levels of genes in patients’ blood samples (whole blood, CD8+
cells or PBMCs).
The UK, EU and Canadian patents expand PredictImmune’s existing patent
portfolio and further protect the organisation’s current IP in the
development of prognostic tests across a broad range of inflammatory and
immune mediated diseases using a broad range of platforms.
Immune mediated diseases, such as AAV and IBD, are chronic and incurable
with clinical courses that vary among individuals with the same disease.
There is currently no way of knowing whether a patient is likely to
experience a severe, relapsing form of the disease or have a more
quiescent clinical outcome. As a consequence of this uncertainty, all
patients are treated with the same “standard of care”, resulting in a
significant proportion of patients being under or over treated.
PredictImmune’s innovative prognostic products will identify patients
with more aggressive disease, who may benefit from state-of-the-art
(biologics) anti-inflammatory drugs.
PredictImmune’s first product, addressing IBD (both Crohn's disease and
ulcerative colitis), is based on a simple whole-blood quantitative PCR
assay and predicts long-term disease outcome at diagnosis prior to
treatment. This allows patients to be grouped based on their risk
profile, informing clinical management and enabling clinicians to select
the most appropriate treatment for the individuals’ predicted disease
course. The R&D phase of the test has been completed and the test is
currently in the final stages of validation ahead of product launch.
For information: www.predictimmune.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005411/en/