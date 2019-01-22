Log in
PredictImmune : Confirms Canadian Patent Grant

01/22/2019 | 04:01am EST

Patent covers PredictImmune’s intellectual property relating to methods for predicting autoimmune disease risk

PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated diseases, today confirmed its latest patent grant in Canada. The Canadian patent is part of PredictImmune’s first family of intellectual property relating to methods for predicting autoimmune disease risk and follows successful grants in the UK and Europe in October 2018.

The Canadian, UK and European patents are part of an expanding and comprehensive portfolio of patent applications and other intellectual property supporting PredictImmune’s goal of enabling personalised medicine for a range of immune-mediated diseases. Licensed from Cambridge Enterprise, the Canadian patent addresses methods of assessing whether a subject is at high or low risk of autoimmune disease progression for a series of autoimmune and immune mediated diseases including ANCA-Associated Vasculitis (AAV) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

This latest patent expands PredictImmune’s existing patent portfolio and further protects the organisation’s current IP in the development of prognostic tests across a broad range of inflammatory and immune mediated diseases using a range of platforms.

Immune mediated diseases, such as AAV and IBD, are chronic and incurable with clinical courses that vary among individuals with the same disease. There is currently no way of knowing whether a patient is likely to experience a severe, relapsing form of the disease or have a more quiescent clinical outcome. As a consequence of this uncertainty, all patients are treated with the same “standard of care”, resulting in a significant proportion of patients being under or over treated. PredictImmune’s innovative prognostic products will identify patients with more aggressive disease, who may benefit from state-of-the-art (biologics) anti-inflammatory drugs.

PredictSURE IBD™, PredictImmune’s first product addressing IBD (both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) is a first step towards personalised medicine in IBD and an exciting development towards providing better outcomes for patients with IBD, worldwide. PredictSURE IBDwill be launched in the UK this month.

For information: www.predictimmune.com


© Business Wire 2019
