PredictImmune : Confirms Canadian Patent Grant

PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding
treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated
diseases, today confirmed its latest patent grant in Canada. The
Canadian patent is part of PredictImmune’s first family of intellectual
property relating to methods for predicting autoimmune disease risk and
follows successful grants in the UK and Europe in October 2018.
The Canadian, UK and European patents are part of an expanding and
comprehensive portfolio of patent applications and other intellectual
property supporting PredictImmune’s goal of enabling personalised
medicine for a range of immune-mediated diseases. Licensed from
Cambridge Enterprise, the Canadian patent addresses methods of assessing
whether a subject is at high or low risk of autoimmune disease
progression for a series of autoimmune and immune mediated diseases
including ANCA-Associated Vasculitis (AAV) and Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD).
This latest patent expands PredictImmune’s existing patent portfolio and
further protects the organisation’s current IP in the development of
prognostic tests across a broad range of inflammatory and immune
mediated diseases using a range of platforms.
Immune mediated diseases, such as AAV and IBD, are chronic and incurable
with clinical courses that vary among individuals with the same disease.
There is currently no way of knowing whether a patient is likely to
experience a severe, relapsing form of the disease or have a more
quiescent clinical outcome. As a consequence of this uncertainty, all
patients are treated with the same “standard of care”, resulting in a
significant proportion of patients being under or over treated.
PredictImmune’s innovative prognostic products will identify patients
with more aggressive disease, who may benefit from state-of-the-art
(biologics) anti-inflammatory drugs.
PredictSURE IBD™, PredictImmune’s first product addressing IBD
(both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) is a first step
towards personalised medicine in IBD and an exciting development towards
providing better outcomes for patients with IBD, worldwide. PredictSURE
IBD™ will be launched in the UK this month.
For information: www.predictimmune.com
