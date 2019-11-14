Log in
PredictImmune : Pleased to Announce the Appointment of James Clark as Chief Technology Officer

11/14/2019 | 02:31am EST

PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated diseases, is delighted to welcome James Clark as Chief Technology Officer.

Previously CEO of EnteroBiotix, specialists in the development of microbiome modulating therapeutics, James has extensive c-suite level experience in the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products. Prior to EnteroBiotix James’ roles included Vice President of Clinical Laboratory Operations at Inivata, Chief Technology Officer at Enterome, Vice President of Research & Development at MDxHealth SA and Chief Operating Officer at Response Genetics (IPO: NASDAQ).

Paul Kinnon, CEO, PredictImmune commented of the appointment: “I am delighted to welcome James to the growing team at PredictImmune. His strong scientific background and extensive product development experience is invaluable as we continue to develop PredictSURE IBD™, the world’s first validated and CE-marked prognostic test for guiding treatment options in inflammatory bowel disease and, in addition, accelerate the development of new products in immune-mediated diseases such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and multiple sclerosis.”

James Clark, CTO, PredictImmune added: “I am very much looking forward to working with the highly experienced team at PredictImmune to bring the right treatment, to the right patient at the right time. The company’s product pipeline for immune-mediated disease is potentially game-changing for those patients living with these diseases. It’s a very exciting time to be joining the team.”

This latest appointment to the PredictImmune senior team follows a wave of recent announcements including the start of a jointly sponsored study with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation to validate PredictSURE IBD™ in the US market, and an announcement that PredictImmune has entered into an exclusive commercial partnership with KSL Biomedical to promote and provide PredictSURE IBD™ throughout North America. Earlier in the year PredictImmune confirmed a strategic agreement with French diagnostic specialist, Theradiag, to commercialise PredictSURE IBD™ in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the Maghreb countries. This flurry of activity follows in the wake of the successful launch of PredictSURE IBD™ in the UK and Ireland in April this year.

For more information: www.predictimmune.com

- Ends -


© Business Wire 2019
