Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Preeta D. Bansal Appointed to URI's President's Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

San Francisco, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Religions Initiative (www.URI.org) President and Founding Trustee, The Rt. Rev. William E. Swing, former Episcopal Bishop of California, today announced the appointment of Preeta Bansal, to URI’s President’s Council (https://uri.org/who-we-are/presidents-council).

Founded in 2000, URI is the largest grassroots interfaith peacebuilding organization in the world with more than 1,000,000 volunteers in 108 countries. URI’s President’s Council is comprised of a group of influential, major URI supporters who have relevant organizational wisdom, and who are partners with URI’s Global Council (URI’s governing Board of Trustees) and its Executive Director in providing guidance and leadership to URI.

Upon Ms. Bansal’s appointment, Bishop Swing commented, “We are deeply honored to have someone with the stature and experience in both the private and public sectors to join with us as member of URI’s President’s Council to assist in providing guidance and perspective as we address the challenges of the world today.”

Preeta D. Bansal is an American lawyer who has spent more than 30 years in senior roles in government, global business, and corporate law practice. In the public sector, she has served as General Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor in the federal Office of Management & Budget in the Executive Office of the U.S. President (White House) and as Solicitor General of the State of New York.  In the private sector, she was a partner and practice chair at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP in New York City, and a global general counsel in London for one of the world’s largest banks. While practicing law at Skadden, Preeta served as a Commissioner and Chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, a bipartisan federal human rights agency. In that capacity, she advised on the drafting of the Afghan and Iraqi constitutions, and worked as a U.S. diplomat with faith leaders, civil society groups, and government officials in a range of countries including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Afghanistan, China, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka. From 2015-2016, she served by appointment of the President of the United States as a member and committee chair of President’s Advisory Committee on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, focusing on poverty and inequality in America. She is an honorary board member of the Interfaith Center of New York City, and an advisory board member of the Pluralism Project at Harvard University. She is a Henry Crown Fellow at the Aspen Institute, a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and an independent corporate director of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), among many other board and advisory roles. She graduated from Harvard-Radcliffe College and Harvard Law School, and was a law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens. She received the National Organization of Women’s “Woman of Power and Influence Award” in 2006 and was named one of the “50 Most Influential Minority Lawyers in America” by the National Law Journal in 2008. She recently has been a lecturer at MIT and senior advisor at the Laboratory for Social Machines based at the MIT Media Lab.

“I am thrilled to serve URI through its President’s Council and to assist in carrying out URI’s purpose - to promote enduring, daily interfaith understanding and cooperation, to end religiously motivated violence and to create cultures of peace, justice and healing for the Earth and all living beings,” stated Ms. Bansal.

ABOUT URI

URI (the United Religions Initiative) is the largest grassroots interfaith peacebuilding network in the world. It cultivates peace and justice by engaging people to bridge religious and cultural differences and work together for the good of their communities. URI implements its mission in 108 countries through local and global initiatives that build the capacity of more than 1,000 member groups and organizations, called Cooperation Circles, to engage in community action such as conflict resolution and reconciliation, environmental sustainability, education, women’s and youth programs, and advocacy for human rights. 

URI holds the prestigious distinction of being a non-governmental organization (NGO) with consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, and has long-standing partnerships with several other UN agencies.

Get involved at URI.org.

Attachment 

Isabelle Ortega-Lockwood, URI Director of Communications
United Religions Initiative
+1-415-570-3235
iortega@uri.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:08pHELLA : Named a 2020 Automotive News PACE Awards Finalist
PR
06:07pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles of association
PU
06:07pPOWERLONG REAL ESTATE : Placing of existing shares and top-up subscription of new shares under general mandate
PU
06:07pNATIONAL RESEARCH : Post Discharge Call Staffing Best Practices
PU
06:07pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Kathryn Fagg appointed to NAB Board
PU
06:07pAPAC RESOURCES : Update on Request to Call Shareholders Meeting of Metals X Limited
PU
06:06pSTONERIDGE : Named a 2020 Automotive News PACE Award Finalist for its MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System
PR
06:05pOVERSTOCK COM : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Overstock.com, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – OSTK
BU
06:03pRA PHARMACEUTICALS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - RARX
BU
06:02pFacebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EBAY INC. : Facebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
2LINX S.A. : LINX S A : Material Fact – Election of New CFO
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Kathryn Fagg appointed to NAB Board
4HOTEL Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results
5APAC RESOURCES LIMITED : APAC RESOURCES : Update on Request to Call Shareholders Meeting of Metals X Limited

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group