Preformed Line Products : FORM 4

07/22/2019 | 06:05pm EDT
Form 4 - Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities:
SEC Accession No. 0001209191-19-042887
Filing Date
2019-07-22
Accepted
2019-07-22 17:14:18
Documents
1
Period of Report
2019-07-22

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM 4 SUBMISSION doc4.html 4
1 FORM 4 SUBMISSION doc4.xml 4 3977
Complete submission text file 0001209191-19-042887.txt 5309
Mailing Address 660 BETA DRIVECLEVELAND OH 44143
Business Address P.O. BOX 91129CLEVELAND OH 44101 440-461-5200
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO (Issuer) CIK: 0000080035 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 340676895 | State of Incorp.: OH | Fiscal Year End: 1231
SIC: 1623 Water, Sewer, Pipeline, Comm & Power Line Construction
Assistant Director 6

Mailing Address 15885 SPRAGUE RDSTRONGSVILLE OH 44136-1799
Business Address
GIBBONS MICHAEL E (Reporting) CIK: 0001215175 (see all company filings)

Type: 4 | Act: 34 | File No.: 000-31164 | Film No.: 19966354

Disclaimer

Preformed Line Products Company published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 22:04:06 UTC
