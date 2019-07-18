Preformed Line Products : PLP Launches "End of the Line" Feature in POWERLINEMAN Magazine

For over 70 years, Preformed Line Products has worked alongside linemen to develop products, solve problems, and work together to help provide power to the world. There are few professions that require the grit, determination, selflessness, and brotherhood of the linemen trade. To help celebrate and provide a fun or interesting moment of relief for these hardworking individuals, PLP is proud to launch our new "End of the Line" feature in POWERLINEMAN Magazine. This sponsored page, located at the end of the publication (hence the name), provides industry insights and a bit of humor for the lineworker community.

The first edition of "End of the Line," featured in the Summer issue of POWERLINEMAN Magazine.

The brainchild of Byron Dunn, a career lineman with the City of Longmont Colorado, POWERLINEMAN began as an online forum in 1997 as a way for linemen to share their experiences with others in the trade throughout the world, including topics like construction standards, tools, and procedures. In the fall of 2002, Dunn expanded POWERLINEMAN into print with the first issue of POWERLINEMAN Magazine. Today, both the website and the publication continue to be a valuable resource for the linework community, with the publication reaching an audience of around 18,000.

Each quarterly issue's "End of the Line" feature will include various articles, images, quotes, and statistics related to the trade, but one consistent element will be PLP's original comic LINEWORK.

An example of LINEWORK, PLP's original comic featured in "End of the Line."



To see the first installment of "End of the Line" click here.

To subscribe to POWERLINEMAN Magazine click here.

And be sure to flip to the back of every issue to see what's happening at the End of the Line!