Preliminary Annual Report on U.S. Holdings of Foreign Securities at Year-End 2019

08/31/2020 | 04:25pm EDT
August 31, 2020

Washington - Preliminary data from an annual survey of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2019 were released today and posted on the Treasury web site at (https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/data-chart-center/tic/Pages/shcreports.aspx). The final survey report, which will include additional detail as well as possible revisions to the data, will be released on October 30, 2020.

The survey was undertaken jointly by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

A complementary survey measuring foreign holdings of U.S. securities also is conducted annually. Data from the most recent such survey, which reports on securities held on June 30, 2020, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported on February 26, 2021.

Overall Preliminary Results

The survey measured the value of U.S. holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2019 at approximately $13.1 trillion, with $9.4 trillion held in foreign equities, $3.1 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities (original term-to-maturity in excess of one year), and $0.5 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities. The previous such survey, conducted as of year-end 2018, measured the value of U.S. holdings at $11.3 trillion, with $7.9 trillion held in foreign equities, $2.9 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities, and $0.5 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities.

Press Release for end of August

Table 1. U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities, by type of security, as of survey dates

(Billions of dollars)

Type of Security

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Long-term securities

10,793

12,581

Equity

7,899

9,445

Long-term debt

2,894

3,136

Short-term debt securities

502

470

Total

11,295

13,051

Table 2. U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities, by country of issuer and type of security, for the countries attracting the most U.S. portfolio investment, as of December 31, 2019

(Market value, billions of dollars, except as noted)

Total

Equity

Long-term Debt

Short-term Debt

1

Cayman Islands

1,986

1,487

494

5

2

United Kingdom

1,572

1,056

421

95

3

Japan

1,146

927

163

56

4

Canada

1,090

586

393

111

5

France

653

463

165

25

6

Ireland

640

551

80

9

7

Switzerland

584

552

31

1

8

Netherlands

561

360

187

14

9

Germany

469

383

70

16

10

Australia

358

194

121

44

11

Bermuda

272

237

35

*

12

Korea, South

231

211

19

*

13

China, mainland (1)

225

207

15

3

14

Taiwan

216

216

*

0

15

Brazil

200

168

31

1

16

India

200

185

14

1

17

Hong Kong

182

173

7

2

18

Spain

160

113

44

3

19

Sweden

158

110

32

15

20

Luxembourg

151

70

76

4

21

Mexico

149

66

82

1

22

Italy

143

99

44

*

23

Denmark

115

98

16

1

24

Singapore

99

64

11

23

25

International organizations

98

1

84

14

26

Jersey

97

81

14

1

27

South Africa

85

71

14

*

28

Russia

84

67

17

0

29

Indonesia

73

36

36

*

30

British Virgin Islands

71

52

19

*

Rest of world

984

560

401

24

Total

13,051

9,445

3,136

470

* Greater than zero, but less than $500 million. (1) China excludes Hong Kong and Macau, which are reported separately.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 20:24:01 UTC
