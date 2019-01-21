Preliminary In Vitro Data on Anaconda Biomed's Advanced Thrombectomy System Presented at ABC WIN 2019

Anaconda
Biomed, a medical technology company developing next
generation thrombectomy systems for the treatment of ischemic
stroke, has announced that preliminary in vitro data on its Advanced
Thrombectomy System were unveiled at the 39th
ABC-WIN meeting in Val d’Isère, France. Presented by Dr. Tommy
Andersson, Professor of Neurointervention, AZ Groeninge, Kortrijk,
Belgium and Senior Consultant in Neurointervention, Department of
Neuroradiology, Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, the data
showed that reperfusion rates with the Advanced Thrombectomy System
significantly outperformed competing mechanical thrombectomy devices at
first pass and after three passes.
“Mechanical thrombectomy techniques and devices have improved
significantly over the years, but limitations remain. These range from
difficulties with distal blood flow arrest and clot fragmentation to no
or low reperfusion at first pass,” said Dr. Andersson. “In the in vitro
model, with the Advanced Thrombectomy System, operators were able to
overcome these challenges. Assuming these results can be replicated
clinically, I believe this system has tremendous potential for fast,
effective yet safe endovascular treatment of patients suffering from a
major stroke.”
Anaconda’s Advanced Thrombectomy System consists of a delivery catheter,
a unique, funnel-shaped aspiration catheter and a stent retriever. When
deployed, the funnel self-expands and directly conforms to the artery
diameter up to 5mm, locally arresting flow and allowing full thrombus
extraction without fragmentation.
The in vitro study compared the use of the Advanced Thrombectomy System
in conjunction with a stent retriever (Solitaire, Medtronic) to a
balloon-guide catheter with a stent retriever (BGC + Solitaire), and to
an intermediate distal access catheter with a stent retriever (DAC +
Solitaire).
The study results demonstrated that, as compared to the other device
combinations, the Advanced Thrombectomy System achieved statistically
significant improvement in revascularization rates at both first and
third pass. In fact, using the system, operators were able to achieve
complete recanalization [Thrombolysis in Cerebral Infarction (TICI)
grade of 2b/3] in 100 percent of the cases with an average of only 1.06
passes. Operators also found that the system’s unique design enabled
complete local flow restriction and allowed for a safe exit.
“Our mission at Anaconda is to deliver next generation technology that
can dramatically accelerate and improve endovascular treatment of major
ischemic stroke patients so that death and disability are reduced to the
minimum,” said Francois Salmon, CEO of Anaconda Biomed. “We are
gratified by this preliminary in vitro data and look forward to
continued study of our system.”
