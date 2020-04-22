Preliminary Merchandise Trade rebounds in March (Media Release)

Preliminary Merchandise Trade rebounds in March

Australia's merchandise (goods) exports rose $8 billion or 29 per cent in March 2020, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) preliminary international trade figures.

The preliminary figures reflect a significant rise in exports from the resources sector. Among the key movers were exports of iron ore to China, Australia's largest trading partner, which increased significantly following declines in January and February.

There were also large increases in the value of exports of coal, gas and petroleum, and strong exports of non-monetary gold, particularly to Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

The value of goods imported also increased in March 2020, up 10 per cent on February 2020, due to increases in the value of imports of non-monetary gold, aircraft and consumer electronics such as laptop computers and mobile phones.

This publication forms part of the suite of new products made available by the ABS to help the community and governments understand the impact of, and economic responses to the coronavirus, COVID-19.

