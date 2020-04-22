Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Preliminary Merchandise Trade rebounds in March (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 09:58pm EDT

Preliminary Merchandise Trade rebounds in March



Australia's merchandise (goods) exports rose $8 billion or 29 per cent in March 2020, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) preliminary international trade figures.

The preliminary figures reflect a significant rise in exports from the resources sector. Among the key movers were exports of iron ore to China, Australia's largest trading partner, which increased significantly following declines in January and February.

There were also large increases in the value of exports of coal, gas and petroleum, and strong exports of non-monetary gold, particularly to Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

The value of goods imported also increased in March 2020, up 10 per cent on February 2020, due to increases in the value of imports of non-monetary gold, aircraft and consumer electronics such as laptop computers and mobile phones.

This publication forms part of the suite of new products made available by the ABS to help the community and governments understand the impact of, and economic responses to the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The ABS would like to thank all those who contributed to this data.

Media note:

  • The estimates in this publication are on an original, current price (merchandise trade) basis only, not a Balance of Payments (BoP) basis. This means that the data is on a customs basis, whereas BoP data are derived from the customs data by applying adjustments for factors such as valuation, coverage, timing and residence. The official monthly estimate for March will be published on 7 May 2020 in International Trade in Goods and Services, Australia (cat no. 5368.0). Future preliminary international merchandise trade estimates, will be published approximately two weeks prior to the advertised release date of International Trade in Goods and Services, Australia (cat no. 5368.0).
  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS media team on 1300 175 070 or media@abs.gov.au (8.30am - 5pm Monday - Friday AEDT).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 01:57:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28pPandemic throws Asia's services firms, factories into deeper decline
RE
11:18pCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Eases Rules on Asset Cover Requirements of EFCDU/FCDU
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:09pOil rises for second day as producers trim output to respond to demand loss
RE
11:07pDollar up against commodity currencies but oil rebound tempers safety bid
RE
11:01pDollar up against commodity currencies but oil rebound tempers safety bid
RE
10:56pAsia stocks pull ahead on U.S. stimulus, oil rebound
RE
10:50pAsia stocks pull ahead on U.S. stimulus, oil rebound
RE
10:38pBHP : partners with local Womens Shelter and Police to help keep the Newman community safe
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March - J.D. Power
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia may re-route tankers if U.S. imposes crude import ban, ..
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : U.S. COMPANIES PAYING DOWN MAXED OUT CREDIT LINES WITH BOND ISSUES: BoA note
4SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD : Rare earths projects under development in U.S.
5CSX CORPORATION : CSX : pulls financial forecasts as profit and U.S. railroad volumes fall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group