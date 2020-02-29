Log in
Preliminary Report on Foreign Holdings of U.S. Securities at End-June 2019

02/29/2020 | 03:23am EST

Washington - - Preliminary data from the June 2019 benchmark survey of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities were released today on the Treasury website at http://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/data-chart-center/tic/Pages/shlreports.aspx. Final survey results, which will include additional detail as well as possible revisions to the preliminary data, will be reported on April 30, 2020. The survey was undertaken jointly by Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The next annual survey will cover holdings at the end of June 2020; preliminary data are expected to be released by February 26, 2021.

Complementary surveys measuring U.S. holdings of foreign securities are also carried out annually. Data from the most recent survey, reporting on securities held at year-end 2019, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported by August 31, 2020.

Overall Preliminary Results

The survey measured the value of foreign holdings of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2019, to be $20,858 billion, with $8,899 billion held in U.S. equities, $11,035 billion held in U.S. long-term debt securities [1] (of which $1,447 billion are holdings of asset-backed securities (ABS) [2] and $9,589 billion are holdings of non-ABS securities), and $924 billion held in U.S. short-term debt securities. The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2018, measured the value of total foreign holdings of U.S. securities at $19,400 billion, with holdings of $8,139 billion in U.S. equities, $10,282 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities, and $980 billion in U.S. short-term debt securities (see Table A).

Press Release Notice

[1].Long-term debt securities have an original term-to-maturity of over one year.

[2]. Asset-backed securities are backed by pools of assets, such as pools of residential home mortgages or credit card receivables, which give the security owners claims against the cash flows generated by the underlying assets. Unlike most other debt securities, these securities generally repay both principal and interest on a regular basis, reducing the principal outstanding with each payment cycle.

Table A. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by type of security, as of recent survey dates

(Billions of dollars)

Type of security

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

Long-term securities

18,421

19,935

Equities

8,139

8,899

Long-term debt

10,282

11,035

Asset-backed

1,317

1,447

Other

8,965

9,589

Short-term debt securities

980

924

Total

19,400

20,858

Of which: Official

5,794

6,116

Table B. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by country and type of security,

for the major investing countries into the U.S., as of June 30, 2019

(Billions of dollars)

Total

Equities

Long-term debt

Short

ABS

Other

-term

1

Japan

2,360

652

337

1,310

62

2

Cayman Islands

1,881

1,087

124

571

99

3

United Kingdom

1,856

1,078

22

695

61

4

Luxembourg

1,629

663

84

791

91

5

China, mainland (2)

1,544

190

225

1,125

4

6

Canada

1,262

956

35

254

16

7

Ireland

1,085

456

73

448

109

8

Switzerland

823

450

29

303

41

9

Belgium

781

58

11

685

27

10

Taiwan

627

68

267

288

4

11

Norway

452

309

*

143

1

12

Netherlands

422

285

17

116

3

13

Singapore

415

232

7

164

12

14

Germany

398

193

19

176

11

15

Hong Kong

397

110

13

244

30

16

France

373

177

8

169

20

17

Korea, South

366

153

37

169

7

18

Bermuda

350

111

53

160

26

19

Australia

345

263

8

66

8

20

Brazil

322

5

*

313

3

21

Kuwait

290

197

8

57

27

22

Saudi Arabia

289

93

6

143

46

23

Sweden

236

180

1

55

1

24

Denmark

202

164

1

37

1

25

British Virgin Islands

178

112

3

49

14

Rest of world

1,974

658

59

1,059

199

Total

20,858

8,899

1,447

9,589

924

of which: Foreign official institutions

6,116

1,117

641

4,039

318

* Less than $500 million but more than zero.

[i]. Excludes Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, which are reported separately.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 08:22:05 UTC
