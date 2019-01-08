Prell® Reintroduces Clean Rinse Conditioner

Today, Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC: SLGD) reintroduces Prell Clean
Rinse Conditioner to pair with the iconic Prell Classic Clean Shampoo.
The conditioner has the same great scent and clean rinse while leaving
hair healthy and shiny. This innovation continues to build the Prell
franchise and provide consumers with a simple and broadly appealing hair
care solution.
President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Goldstein stated, “The
reintroduction of Prell Conditioner is another great innovation from the
Scott’s Liquid Gold and Neoteric Cosmetics teams. By listening to and
working closely with Prell consumers, we understand their needs and
product preferences. We’ve developed a new, relevant and unique everyday
conditioning product that detangles hair without an abundance of residue
and heavy moisture.”
Prell Clean Rinse Conditioner represents a unique blend of hair and
scalp conditioners formulated for all hair types. Prell Clean Rinse
Conditioner:
-
Infuses moisture and promotes anti-static
-
Detangles hair without causing buildup
-
Leaves hair soft, silky and manageable
-
Cleans gently for everyday use
Prell Clean Rinse Conditioner and Prell Classic Clean Shampoo are
formulated to work together, share the same fresh scent, and leave hair
in beautiful condition.
Consumers will be able to find Prell Clean Rinse Conditioner on retail
shelves this month. For more information on both Prell Conditioner and
Shampoo, please visit Prell.com.
About Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc.
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. is an American manufacturing and distribution
company that is proud of its Made in America portfolio. Over the last
65+ years we have developed a reputation for delivering high-quality,
innovative products that consumers know and trust.
Our flagship product, Scott’s Liquid Gold® Wood Care, is a
leader in its category and is known for bringing life back to and
protecting all types of natural wood surfaces.
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. owns Neoteric Cosmetics, a skin and hair care
company with a rich history of offering products that deliver
high-quality, proven results that customers expect. Neoteric’s skin and
hair care products are embraced and respected by both medical
professionals and consumers alike and include brands such as Alpha®
Skin Care, Prell®, and Denorex®. Neoteric
Cosmetics is also the proud American distributor of 7th
Heaven skin care products and the specialty channel distributor for
Batiste™ Dry Shampoo.
