Prell® Reintroduces Clean Rinse Conditioner

Today, Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC: SLGD) reintroduces Prell Clean Rinse Conditioner to pair with the iconic Prell Classic Clean Shampoo. The conditioner has the same great scent and clean rinse while leaving hair healthy and shiny. This innovation continues to build the Prell franchise and provide consumers with a simple and broadly appealing hair care solution.

President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Goldstein stated, “The reintroduction of Prell Conditioner is another great innovation from the Scott’s Liquid Gold and Neoteric Cosmetics teams. By listening to and working closely with Prell consumers, we understand their needs and product preferences. We’ve developed a new, relevant and unique everyday conditioning product that detangles hair without an abundance of residue and heavy moisture.”

Prell Clean Rinse Conditioner represents a unique blend of hair and scalp conditioners formulated for all hair types. Prell Clean Rinse Conditioner:

Infuses moisture and promotes anti-static

Detangles hair without causing buildup

Leaves hair soft, silky and manageable

Cleans gently for everyday use

Prell Clean Rinse Conditioner and Prell Classic Clean Shampoo are formulated to work together, share the same fresh scent, and leave hair in beautiful condition.

Consumers will be able to find Prell Clean Rinse Conditioner on retail shelves this month. For more information on both Prell Conditioner and Shampoo, please visit Prell.com.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc.

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. is an American manufacturing and distribution company that is proud of its Made in America portfolio. Over the last 65+ years we have developed a reputation for delivering high-quality, innovative products that consumers know and trust.

Our flagship product, Scott’s Liquid Gold® Wood Care, is a leader in its category and is known for bringing life back to and protecting all types of natural wood surfaces.

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. owns Neoteric Cosmetics, a skin and hair care company with a rich history of offering products that deliver high-quality, proven results that customers expect. Neoteric’s skin and hair care products are embraced and respected by both medical professionals and consumers alike and include brands such as Alpha® Skin Care, Prell®, and Denorex®. Neoteric Cosmetics is also the proud American distributor of 7th Heaven skin care products and the specialty channel distributor for Batiste™ Dry Shampoo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005836/en/