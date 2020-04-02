Log in
Premature T-Mobile Merger Closing is an End Run Around the California Public Utility Commission

04/02/2020 | 11:43am EDT

T-Mobile is trying to do an end run around the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) approval process, declaring victory on their website for the proposed T-Mobile/Sprint merger before the Commission completes its process. T-Mobile's management is putting their artificial timetable for closing the deal ahead of public interest concerns at a time when the company's focus should be on its employees and its customers.

In a letter to the Commission, T-Mobile cites the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic poses for financial markets as a reason for accelerating the close of the merger. Meanwhile, essential T-Mobile employees in California are putting themselves at risk every day to support and maintain critical communications services while facing the prospect that the proposed T-Mobile/Sprint merger would eliminate thousands of California jobs, combine two companies with long histories of labor and employment violations, and increase wireless employers' power to unilaterally set wages. The COVID-19 crisis does not change the basic, underlying problems with the merger: there are no merger-specific, verifiable public interest benefits, and the merger remains anti-competitive.

In comments filed yesterday, CWA is calling for the CPUC's Proposed Decision to be revised to include conditions to mitigate the merger's negative effects on employees, including requiring that no T-Mobile or Sprint employee (including those of dealers and contractors) loses a job or wages as a result of the transaction, and to ensure the complete protection of employees' right to form a union of their own choosing free from any interference by the New T-Mobile.

Disclaimer

CWA - Communications Workers of America published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 15:42:09 UTC
