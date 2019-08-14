Premera Awards $2.1 million in Community Grants Focusing on Behavioral Health

Mountlake Terrace, Wash., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premera Blue Cross through its Premera Social Impact program today announced $2.1 million in grants made to seven nonprofit organizations in Washington and Alaska to expand housing services and improve access to behavioral health services for underserved communities.



"These seven organizations continue to make great strides in supporting the individuals and families in our communities. They, like Premera, are committed to creating healthier communities,” said Paul Hollie, head of Premera Social Impact. “Most of the time, people don’t have the tools to stand up on their own, so we’re investing in the services that will help them live stable and healthy lives."



Grants were made to the following organizations:



All Alaska Pediatric Partnership, in Anchorage, Alaska, will receive $750,000 to support the Help Me Grow (HMG) program, a national system model designed to support children’s healthy development, as well as create a more connected, collaborative and equitable system in Alaska to support families and anyone caring for children.



Associated Recreation Council, in Seattle, Wash., will receive $25,000 to improve behavioral health resources for children in the community, by training its staff in trauma-informed childcare, especially when addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).



Blue Mountain Action Council (BMAC), in Walla Walla, Wash., will receive $122,579 to reach Walla Walla's homeless population with intensive, housing-first case management and a long-term housing retention model. The funds will also support renovation of the BMAC Community Service Center, which serves the chronically homeless.



Catholic Charities of Spokane, in Spokane, Wash., will receive $175,000 to support Rising Strong, its family-centered drug treatment and housing program.



Comprehensive Life Resources, in Tacoma, Wash., will receive $300,000 to expand the service area of its Mobile Community Intervention Response Team (MCIRT) project, which provides home-based services to those affected by mental illness, substance abuse, or unmet medical needs.



Juneau Housing First Collaborative, in Juneau, Alaska, will receive $250,000 to expand its existing permanent supportive housing facility for adults who face barriers to housing stability. The facility provides onsite primary care, behavioral health care, addiction assistance services, and 24/7 support staff.



Volunteers of America Western Washington, in Lynnwood, Wash., will receive $500,000 to fund its Neighborhood Center, a facility that will bring multiple services providers together to improve access for the community’s growing vulnerable population of children, youth, families and seniors.



In 2018, Premera Social Impact awarded more than $9.5 million in grants and sponsorships in Washington and Alaska. The program launched in 2017 and focuses on awarding grants to organizations that support behavioral health solutions, particularly in underserved communities.



To learn more about Premera Social Impact, read the company’s community giving report.



