Premera Blue Cross launches its first virtual primary care health plan

05/14/2020 | 11:52am EDT

Mountlake Terrace, Wash., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The trusted family doctor is going virtual just in time for the upcoming employer open enrollment season, thanks to the launch of Premera Blue Cross’ first-ever virtual primary care plan, the company announced today.

Called Premera NOW, the new product leverages digital solutions to help customers access care easily and affordably without leaving the comfort of their home. Washington-state employers can purchase the product now for availability October 1, 2020.

“The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that virtual care is here to stay. By providing convenient and affordable, on-demand access to health care, we have an opportunity to create an experience that truly puts the customer at the center of all we do. With Premera NOW, we are making it easy to navigate the health care system of today and tomorrow,” said Rick Abbott, VP of Product and Market Solutions for Premera.

Designed with 98point6, the Premera NOW health plan will offer access to a 98point6 virtual provider at any time across the country at a $0 copay. The plan is available at a lower premium than standard PPO plans, and with a seamless specialist referral process.

Members can access their providers through the Premera NOW app, operating on 98point6’s on-demand, text-based primary care service platform. An automated assistant gathers information on symptoms from the customer, including photos if needed. A 98point6 board-certified physician then reviews the case and provides diagnosis and treatment privately and conveniently over in-app messaging. If necessary, the service can also make a referral for an in-person appointment with an in-network specialist. The member then receives a summary of the virtual visit.

On behalf of Premera Blue Cross, 98point6 is an independent company which provides the platform services.

Premera previously announced expanded telehealth offerings, including 98point6, as well as waived cost shares for all telehealth solutions for a limited time, as part of Premera's response to the COVID-19 outbreak for its customers.

About Premera Blue Cross
Premera Blue Cross is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to about 2 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies.

Attachments 

Dani Chung
Premera Blue Cross
4253613021
dani.chung@premera.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
