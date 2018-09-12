Premia Holdings Ltd. : Has Acquired Alan Gray LLC

Premia Holdings Ltd., a leading reinsurance group focused on reinsuring
and acquiring companies in runoff, has acquired Alan Gray LLC, a highly
respected international claims, audit and risk management advisory firm
that has been a trusted advisor to its clients for over thirty years.
"I have been a client of Alan Gray’s for over 20 years across a broad
spectrum of services. I know firsthand what a tremendous job they do for
their clients. They bring tremendous expertise and cost effective
solutions to every assignment. We are thrilled to make them a part of
our group and we look forward to working with them to accelerate their
growth and create even more satisfied clients,” commented Bill
O’Farrell, CEO of Premia Holdings.
Alan Gray LLC was established in 1988 as a claims and audit advisory
firm, and over the years has built a reputation as an efficient and
trusted resource to those involved in the management of risk. The firm
provides claims administration and audit services, actuarial,
underwriting, legal bill auditing, reinsurance collections and risk
management services to clients including leading insurers and
reinsurers, MGAs, self-insured corporations and public entities.
"All of us on the Alan Gray team are very pleased to join the Premia
team. It will allow us to bring our traditional services to new clients
while providing our long standing clients expanded solutions to help
them achieve their business objectives," remarked Michael F. Ceppi, CEO
of Alan Gray LLC.
Dowling Hales acted as exclusive advisor to Vanbridge, the seller.
About Premia
Premia Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance group with operations in Bermuda,
the U.S. and Europe that is focused on sourcing, structuring and
servicing run-off business. With over $500 million in capital, Premia is
well equipped to handle acquisitions and reinsurance transactions in the
global P&C run-off market. Premia is sponsored by Arch Capital Group
Ltd. and Kelso & Company.
About Alan Gray LLC
Alan Gray LLC is an international insurance claims management and
financial services firm headquartered in Boston, MA. Since 1988, Alan
Gray has helped its clients realize significant bottom line savings
through its highly experienced technical staff, ability to adapt quickly
to situational changes, and commitment to staying current with the
latest industry information and advances in technology. Our superior
claims advisory and audit services are tailored to the specific needs of
each client with the utmost emphasis on client service, satisfaction and
results. www.alangray.com
