Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus Covid-19 update for 22 July

07/23/2020 | 03:31am EDT

As of 1pm on 22 July, the Western Cape has 12 135 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 86 372 confirmed cases and 71 491 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

86372

Total recoveries

71491

Total deaths

2746

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

12135

Tests conducted

384197

Hospitalisations

1622 with 337 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

7357

6192

Southern

7633

6365

Northern

5071

4317

Tygerberg

10843

9268

Eastern

7894

6747

Klipfontein

7867

6674

Mitchells Plain

6906

5832

Khayelitsha

7504

6637

Total

61075

52032

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

297

157

Garden Route

Knysna

721

377

Garden Route

George

1955

1217

Garden Route

Hessequa

105

66

Garden Route

Kannaland

45

28

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

910

481

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

322

176

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

1652

1370

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

3542

3019

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

2500

2028

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

871

675

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1089

844

Overberg

Overstrand

1244

1022

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

143

85

Overberg

Swellendam

216

137

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

867

680

West Coast

Bergrivier

297

228

​West Coast

​Cederberg

90

54

West Coast

Matzikama

175

112

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1050

833

West Coast

Swartland

1025

753

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

143

61

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

20

7

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

1

1

Unallocated: 6004 (5040 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard(link is external)

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 52 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2746. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Western Cape Government deeply concerned by growing joblessness pandemic:

The Western Cape Government is deeply concerned by the growing joblessness pandemic emerging in the Western Cape and South Africa.

Data released by Statistics South Africa yesterday lays bare the harsh reality of the impact that the lockdown has had on the food and beverages industry in particular.

Their stats show that in April, when the country was under the hard lockdown, revenue for restaurants, coffee shops, bars and take-away businesses fell 94% when compared to April 2019. In May, under lockdown level four, revenue fell by 87,9% compared to May 2019.

In the Western Cape, where tourism and hospitality are among the leading job creators, the impact on employment will be devastating.

Jobs are not 'nice-to-haves'. They are the difference between putting food on the table, and starving. We have to treat this second pandemic with equal determination because it will also cost lives.

The Western Cape has worked around the clock to prepare our healthcare system for the peak of infections, and while under pressure, our health platform is coping because of these interventions.

We will not let our foot off the pedal and will continue to work tirelessly to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

But we cannot just leave it there. All levels of government must also realise that jobs do save lives too, and they must act in a way that takes this seriously.

For this to happen, we need smart, innovative solutions to our complex problems. We need to work together with private sector and find ways to allow business to re-open safely.

When we act in this way, we are stronger, more efficient and will achieve much more.

The Western Cape Government will continue to fight for the safe re-opening of the economy and will work with the private sector in ensuring this happens.

Let's work together as partners and get our people back to work, safely. If we act in this way now, we can defeat both the Covid and unemployment pandemics in South Africa.

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 07:30:11 UTC
