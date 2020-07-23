Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus Covid-19 update for 22 July

As of 1pm on 22 July, the Western Cape has 12 135 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 86 372 confirmed cases and 71 491 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 86372 Total recoveries 71491 Total deaths 2746 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 12135 Tests conducted 384197 Hospitalisations 1622 with 337 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 7357 6192 Southern 7633 6365 Northern 5071 4317 Tygerberg 10843 9268 Eastern 7894 6747 Klipfontein 7867 6674 Mitchells Plain 6906 5832 Khayelitsha 7504 6637 Total 61075 52032

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 297 157 Garden Route Knysna 721 377 Garden Route George 1955 1217 Garden Route Hessequa 105 66 Garden Route Kannaland 45 28 Garden Route Mossel Bay 910 481 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 322 176 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 1652 1370 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 3542 3019 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 2500 2028 Cape Winelands Langeberg 871 675 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1089 844 Overberg Overstrand 1244 1022 Overberg Cape Agulhas 143 85 Overberg Swellendam 216 137 Overberg Theewaterskloof 867 680 West Coast Bergrivier 297 228 ​West Coast ​Cederberg 90 54 West Coast Matzikama 175 112 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1050 833 West Coast Swartland 1025 753 Central Karoo Beaufort West 143 61 Central Karoo Laingsburg 20 7 Central Karoo Prince Albert 1 1

Unallocated: 6004 (5040 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard(link is external)

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 52 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2746. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Western Cape Government deeply concerned by growing joblessness pandemic:

The Western Cape Government is deeply concerned by the growing joblessness pandemic emerging in the Western Cape and South Africa.

Data released by Statistics South Africa yesterday lays bare the harsh reality of the impact that the lockdown has had on the food and beverages industry in particular.

Their stats show that in April, when the country was under the hard lockdown, revenue for restaurants, coffee shops, bars and take-away businesses fell 94% when compared to April 2019. In May, under lockdown level four, revenue fell by 87,9% compared to May 2019.

In the Western Cape, where tourism and hospitality are among the leading job creators, the impact on employment will be devastating.

Jobs are not 'nice-to-haves'. They are the difference between putting food on the table, and starving. We have to treat this second pandemic with equal determination because it will also cost lives.

The Western Cape has worked around the clock to prepare our healthcare system for the peak of infections, and while under pressure, our health platform is coping because of these interventions.

We will not let our foot off the pedal and will continue to work tirelessly to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

But we cannot just leave it there. All levels of government must also realise that jobs do save lives too, and they must act in a way that takes this seriously.

For this to happen, we need smart, innovative solutions to our complex problems. We need to work together with private sector and find ways to allow business to re-open safely.

When we act in this way, we are stronger, more efficient and will achieve much more.

The Western Cape Government will continue to fight for the safe re-opening of the economy and will work with the private sector in ensuring this happens.

Let's work together as partners and get our people back to work, safely. If we act in this way now, we can defeat both the Covid and unemployment pandemics in South Africa.