Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus Covid-19 update for 22 July

As of 1pm on 22 July, the Western Cape has 12 135 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 86 372 confirmed cases and 71 491 recoveries.
|
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
|
86372
|
Total recoveries
|
71491
|
Total deaths
|
2746
|
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
|
12135
|
Tests conducted
|
384197
|
Hospitalisations
|
1622 with 337 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Western
|
7357
|
6192
|
Southern
|
7633
|
6365
|
Northern
|
5071
|
4317
|
Tygerberg
|
10843
|
9268
|
Eastern
|
7894
|
6747
|
Klipfontein
|
7867
|
6674
|
Mitchells Plain
|
6906
|
5832
|
Khayelitsha
|
7504
|
6637
|
Total
|
61075
|
52032
Sub-districts:
|
District
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Garden Route
|
Bitou
|
297
|
157
|
Garden Route
|
Knysna
|
721
|
377
|
Garden Route
|
George
|
1955
|
1217
|
Garden Route
|
Hessequa
|
105
|
66
|
Garden Route
|
Kannaland
|
45
|
28
|
Garden Route
|
Mossel Bay
|
910
|
481
|
Garden Route
|
Oudsthoorn
|
322
|
176
|
Cape Winelands
|
Stellenbosch
|
1652
|
1370
|
Cape Winelands
|
Drakenstein
|
3542
|
3019
|
Cape Winelands
|
Breede Valley
|
2500
|
2028
|
Cape Winelands
|
Langeberg
|
871
|
675
|
Cape Winelands
|
Witzenberg
|
1089
|
844
|
Overberg
|
Overstrand
|
1244
|
1022
|
Overberg
|
Cape Agulhas
|
143
|
85
|
Overberg
|
Swellendam
|
216
|
137
|
Overberg
|
Theewaterskloof
|
867
|
680
|
West Coast
|
Bergrivier
|
297
|
228
|
West Coast
|
Cederberg
|
90
|
54
|
West Coast
|
Matzikama
|
175
|
112
|
West Coast
|
Saldanha Bay Municipality
|
1050
|
833
|
West Coast
|
Swartland
|
1025
|
753
|
Central Karoo
|
Beaufort West
|
143
|
61
|
Central Karoo
|
Laingsburg
|
20
|
7
|
Central Karoo
|
Prince Albert
|
1
|
1
Unallocated: 6004 (5040 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard(link is external)
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 52 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2746. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
Western Cape Government deeply concerned by growing joblessness pandemic:
The Western Cape Government is deeply concerned by the growing joblessness pandemic emerging in the Western Cape and South Africa.
Data released by Statistics South Africa yesterday lays bare the harsh reality of the impact that the lockdown has had on the food and beverages industry in particular.
Their stats show that in April, when the country was under the hard lockdown, revenue for restaurants, coffee shops, bars and take-away businesses fell 94% when compared to April 2019. In May, under lockdown level four, revenue fell by 87,9% compared to May 2019.
In the Western Cape, where tourism and hospitality are among the leading job creators, the impact on employment will be devastating.
Jobs are not 'nice-to-haves'. They are the difference between putting food on the table, and starving. We have to treat this second pandemic with equal determination because it will also cost lives.
The Western Cape has worked around the clock to prepare our healthcare system for the peak of infections, and while under pressure, our health platform is coping because of these interventions.
We will not let our foot off the pedal and will continue to work tirelessly to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
But we cannot just leave it there. All levels of government must also realise that jobs do save lives too, and they must act in a way that takes this seriously.
For this to happen, we need smart, innovative solutions to our complex problems. We need to work together with private sector and find ways to allow business to re-open safely.
When we act in this way, we are stronger, more efficient and will achieve much more.
The Western Cape Government will continue to fight for the safe re-opening of the economy and will work with the private sector in ensuring this happens.
Let's work together as partners and get our people back to work, safely. If we act in this way now, we can defeat both the Covid and unemployment pandemics in South Africa.