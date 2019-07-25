Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Dividend Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC: Dividend Announcement

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019 of 2.50 pence per Ordinary Share.  This second interim dividend will be paid on 27 September 2019 to members on the register at the close of business on 23 August 2019. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 22 August 2019.

25 July 2019

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited                  +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90
Henry Pollard
James Smith
Claire Long


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:16aVP : AGM Statement
PU
02:15aHALMA : Notice of Board Change
PU
02:15aOLD HABITS DIE HARD : Saudi Arabia struggles to end oil addiction
RE
02:15aNina Kopola resigns from Metso's Board of Directors due to her position as Director General of Business Finland
GL
02:11aSCOR : French reinsurer SCOR's first-half net profit rises
RE
02:10aBRIDGESTONE : Senior Management Changes
PU
02:10aBREWIN DOLPHIN : Quarterly Trading Update
PU
02:10aFIRESTONE DIAMONDS : Q4 Operations Update and Guidance for FY2020
PU
02:10aDISCOVERIE : Trading Update
PU
02:10aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Cloud business picks up further steam in the first half of 2019
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group