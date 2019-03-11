Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 06:38am EDT

TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC

2. Reason for the notification State
Yes/No
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights YES
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the
acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify): 

   

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Premier Fund Managers Limited
Guildford, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)   
5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed
or reached if different)		 08/03/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified: 11/03/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial in-struments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.77% N/A 6.77% 18,088,480
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 8.90% N/A 8.90%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0033537902 1,224,770 6.77%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,224,770 6.77%

   

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

   

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
Settlement xii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Premier Asset Management Group Plc
Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd
Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd
Premier Asset Management Limited
Premier Investment Group Ltd
Premier Fund Managers Ltd 6.77% 6.77%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional information xvi

   

Place of completion PREMIER FUND MANAGERS LIMITED, GUILDFORD, UK
Date of completion 11/03/2019

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:58aFLUOR : Alan Boeckmann Elected to Fluor's Board of Directors
BU
06:58aHILL ROM : To Acquire Voalte, Inc.
PR
06:57aREXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:57aPLANTRONICS INC /CA/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:57aGHOSN LAWYER : May appeal court ruling to block ousted Nissan boss from board meeting
RE
06:57aZYNERBA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aBOEING : German Transport Ministry - No Boeing 737 Max 8 in service in Germany
RE
06:56aTAYLOR MORRISON : Extends and Increases Stock Repurchase Program
PR
06:55aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
PU
06:55aALIBABA : Introducing Alibaba's FlyZoo Future Hotel
PU
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.