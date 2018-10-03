Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 September 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets National Grid 5.9% China Everbright Intl. 5.9% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0% Pennon Group 4.9% China Longyuan Power Group 4.6% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.5% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 4.5% Atlantica Yield 3.9% Clearway Energy A & C Class 3.9% Edison International 3.5% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.5% Enbridge Income Fund 2.9% Metro Pacific Investments 2.9% Greencoat UK Wind 2.7% EcoRodovias 2.7% SSE PLC 2.7% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.6% DP World 2.6% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.5% Pattern Energy Group 2.5%



At close of business on 28 September 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £48.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 8.7% Multi Utilities 19.1% Ports 2.6% Renewable Energy 32.2% Telecoms infrastructure 2.9% Water & Waste 18.2% Toll roads 2.7% Gas 9.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 4.3% 100.0%