Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 September 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|National Grid
|5.9%
|China Everbright Intl.
|5.9%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|5.0%
|Pennon Group
|4.9%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|4.6%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|4.5%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|4.5%
|Atlantica Yield
|3.9%
|Clearway Energy A & C Class
|3.9%
|Edison International
|3.5%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|3.5%
|Enbridge Income Fund
|2.9%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|2.9%
|Greencoat UK Wind
|2.7%
|EcoRodovias
|2.7%
|SSE PLC
|2.7%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|2.6%
|DP World
|2.6%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.5%
|Pattern Energy Group
|2.5%
At close of business on 28 September 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £48.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|8.7%
|Multi Utilities
|19.1%
|Ports
|2.6%
|Renewable Energy
|32.2%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|2.9%
|Water & Waste
|18.2%
|Toll roads
|2.7%
|Gas
|9.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|4.3%
|
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|28.1%
|China
|19.1%
|Latin America
|9.8%
|United Kingdom
|14.1%
|Global
|11.6%
|India
|1.6%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|1.8%
|Asia (excluding China)
|7.0%
|Middle East
|2.6%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|4.3%
|
|100.0%