Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

10/03/2018 | 05:54pm CEST

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 September 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets
National Grid 5.9%
China Everbright Intl. 5.9%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0%
Pennon Group 4.9%
China Longyuan Power Group 4.6%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.5%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 4.5%
Atlantica Yield 3.9%
Clearway Energy A & C Class 3.9%
Edison International 3.5%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.5%
Enbridge Income Fund 2.9%
Metro Pacific Investments 2.9%
Greencoat UK Wind 2.7%
EcoRodovias 2.7%
SSE PLC 2.7%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.6%
DP World 2.6%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.5%
Pattern Energy Group 2.5%


At close of business on 28 September 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £48.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Electricity 8.7%
Multi Utilities 19.1%
Ports 2.6%
Renewable Energy 32.2%
Telecoms infrastructure 2.9%
Water & Waste 18.2%
Toll roads 2.7%
Gas 9.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets 4.3%
100.0%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 28.1%
China 19.1%
Latin America 9.8%
United Kingdom 14.1%
Global 11.6%
India 1.6%
Europe (excluding UK) 1.8%
Asia (excluding China) 7.0%
Middle East 2.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets 4.3%
100.0%

