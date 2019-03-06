Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 February 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 7.0% China Everbright Intl. 6.1% National Grid 5.7% Pennon Group 5.0% Enbridge 4.5% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.3% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.3% China Longyuan Power Group 3.7% OPG Power Ventures 3.6% EcoRodovias 3.2% Atlantica Yield 3.0% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 2.9% SSE PLC 2.8% Metro Pacific Investments 2.6% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.3% Pattern Energy Group 2.3% TransAlta Renewables 2.2% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.0% China Everbright Greentech 2.0% Drax Group 2.0%

At close of business on 28 February 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £52.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 7.4% Multi Utilities 18.1% Ports 1.9% Renewable Energy 25.3% Telecoms infrastructure 2.7% Water & Waste 21.4% Toll roads 4.7% Gas 10.9% Cash/Net Current Assets 7.6% 100.0%