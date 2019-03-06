Log in
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

03/06/2019 | 05:03am EST

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 February 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 7.0%
China Everbright Intl. 6.1%
National Grid 5.7%
Pennon Group 5.0%
Enbridge 4.5%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.3%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.3%
China Longyuan Power Group 3.7%
OPG Power Ventures 3.6%
EcoRodovias 3.2%
Atlantica Yield 3.0%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 2.9%
SSE PLC 2.8%
Metro Pacific Investments 2.6%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.3%
Pattern Energy Group 2.3%
TransAlta Renewables 2.2%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.0%
China Everbright Greentech 2.0%
Drax Group 2.0%

At close of business on 28 February 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £52.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Electricity 7.4%
Multi Utilities 18.1%
Ports 1.9%
Renewable Energy 25.3%
Telecoms infrastructure 2.7%
Water & Waste 21.4%
Toll roads 4.7%
Gas 10.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets 7.6%
100.0%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 21.1%
China 20.2%
Latin America 12.2%
United Kingdom 13.4%
Global 10.4%
India 3.6%
Europe (excluding UK) 3.2%
Asia (excluding China) 6.4%
Middle East 1.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets 7.6%
100.0%

