Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

04/02/2019 | 10:49am EDT

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 March 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows: 

Company % of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 6.9%
China Everbright Intl. 6.7%
National Grid 5.9%
Pennon Group 5.0%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.8%
Enbridge 4.6%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.4%
OPG Power Ventures 3.7%
China Longyuan Power Group 3.6%
Northland Power Income Fund 3.3%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund                                                                3.2%
Atlantica Yield 3.1%
SSE PLC 3.0%
Metro Pacific Investments 3.0%
EcoRodovias 2.8%
Pattern Energy Group 2.5%
TransAlta Renewables 2.5%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.4%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.3%
China Everbright Greentech 2.3%

At close of business on 29 March 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Electricity 8.4%
Multi Utilities 18.7%
Ports 2.0%
Renewable Energy 28.8%
Telecoms infrastructure 2.8%
Water & Waste 22.1%
Toll roads 4.8%
Gas 11.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets 0.7%
100.0%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 23.1%
China 21.7%
Latin America 11.8%
United Kingdom 14.1%
Global 12.2%
India 3.7%
Europe (excluding UK) 3.8%
Asia (excluding China) 6.9%
Middle East 2.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets 0.7%
100.0%

© PRNewswire 2019
