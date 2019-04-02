Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 March 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 6.9% China Everbright Intl. 6.7% National Grid 5.9% Pennon Group 5.0% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.8% Enbridge 4.6% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.4% OPG Power Ventures 3.7% China Longyuan Power Group 3.6% Northland Power Income Fund 3.3% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.2% Atlantica Yield 3.1% SSE PLC 3.0% Metro Pacific Investments 3.0% EcoRodovias 2.8% Pattern Energy Group 2.5% TransAlta Renewables 2.5% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.4% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.3% China Everbright Greentech 2.3%

At close of business on 29 March 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 8.4% Multi Utilities 18.7% Ports 2.0% Renewable Energy 28.8% Telecoms infrastructure 2.8% Water & Waste 22.1% Toll roads 4.8% Gas 11.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 0.7% 100.0%