Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 May 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Everbright Intl. 6.5% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.9% Northland Power Income Fund 5.7% Atlantica Yield 5.7% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.5% Enbridge 4.4% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 4.1% Metro Pacific Investments 3.5% China Longyuan Power Group 3.4% OPG Power Ventures 3.2% Pennon Group 3.0% National Grid 2.8% Pattern Energy Group 2.8% DP World 2.8% TransAlta Renewables 2.6% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.5% Kunlun Energy 2.4% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.4% Engie 2.3%

At close of business on 31 May 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 8.7% Multi Utilities 19.9% Ports 2.8% Renewable Energy 31.2% Telecoms infrastructure 2.9% Water & Waste 18.5% Toll roads 2.8% Gas 12.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 0.9% 100.0%