Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

06/04/2019 | 10:43am EDT

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 May 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:           

Company % of total net assets
China Everbright Intl. 6.5%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.9%
Northland Power Income Fund 5.7%
Atlantica Yield 5.7%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.5%
Enbridge 4.4%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund  4.1%
Metro Pacific Investments 3.5%
China Longyuan Power Group 3.4%
OPG Power Ventures  3.2%
Pennon Group 3.0%
National Grid 2.8%
Pattern Energy Group 2.8%
DP World 2.8%
TransAlta Renewables 2.6%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.5%
Kunlun Energy 2.4%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.4%
Engie 2.3%

At close of business on 31 May 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Electricity 8.7%
Multi Utilities 19.9%
Ports 2.8%
Renewable Energy 31.2%
Telecoms infrastructure 2.9%
Water & Waste 18.5%
Toll roads 2.8%
Gas 12.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets 0.9%
100.0%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 24.4%
China 22.3%
Latin America 8.1%
United Kingdom 8.7%
Global 16.5%
India 3.2%
Europe (excluding UK) 5.5%
Asia (excluding China) 7.6%
Middle East 2.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets 0.9%
100.0%

