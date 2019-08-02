Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 11:02am EDT

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 July 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:           

Company % of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 6.0%
Atlantica Yield 5.9%
China Everbright Intl. 5.8%
Northland Power Income Fund 5.7%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.2%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund  3.8%
Enbridge 3.8%
Metro Pacific Investments 3.7%
OPG Power Ventures      3.5%
China Longyuan Power Group  3.1%
Pennon Group  3.0%
Pattern Energy Group  2.8%
National Grid 2.7%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.7%
TransAlta Renewables 2.6%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.5%
Engie 2.5%
Clearway Energy A Class 2.4%
DP World 2.4%

At close of business on 31 July 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Electricity 9.2%
Multi Utilities 19.6%
Ports 2.4%
Renewable Energy 32.1%
Telecoms infrastructure 3.1%
Water & Waste 17.1%
Toll roads 3.0%
Gas 11.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets 2.2%
100.0%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 24.3%
China 21.9%
Latin America 8.7%
United Kingdom 7.2%
Global 16.8%
India 3.4%
Europe (excluding UK) 5.2%
Asia (excluding China) 7.9%
Middle East 2.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets 2.2%
100.0%

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aCARDINAL ETHANOL LLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:36aSONORO METALS : Completes $750,060 Private Placement Financing
AQ
11:36aATLATSA RESOURCES : Results of the Special Meeting and Update on the Atlatsa Comprehensive Restructuring and Going Private Transaction
AQ
11:36aJAGGAER Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for Second Year in a Row
GL
11:35aPOWERSOFT S P A : Appoints SW Indian Distributor
PU
11:35aHEMP : Announces Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Signs Bill Decriminalizing Hemp and CBD Products
AQ
11:35aALTAREIT : HY 2019 results - Press release & Business review
PU
11:35aGrowth Fears Send Copper Prices to Near 2019 Low
DJ
11:33aEXCLUSIVE : Maruti Suzuki India cuts temporary workforce by 6% as sales sink
RE
11:33aUNIVEST FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group