Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

10/08/2019 | 04:46am EDT

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 September 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:     

Company % of total net assets
Atlantica Yield 6.2%
Northland Power 5.8%
Cia de Saneamento do Para 5.4%
China Everbright International 5.1%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.2%
Enbridge 4.0%
Metro Pacific Investments Corp 3.8%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund                                                                3.8%
Pennon Group 3.5%
China Longyuan Power 3.1%
Engie 2.9%
National Grid 2.9%
Pattern Energy Group 2.9%
Jasmine Broadband Internet 2.7%
Brookfield Renewable Energy 2.6%
TransAlta Renewables 2.6%
Clearway Energy A 2.5%
Fortum 2.5%
OPG Power Ventures 2.4%

At close of business on 30 September 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Electricity 9.4%
Multi Utilities 20.4%
Ports 2.2%
Renewable Energy 32.8%
Telecoms infrastructure 3.1%
Water & Waste 14.8%
Roads & Rail 3.6%
Gas 11.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets 2.2%
100.0%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 24.8%
China 22.2%
Latin America 6.9%
United Kingdom 8.1%
Global 17.9%
India 2.4%
Europe (excluding UK) 6.2%
Eastern Europe 0.2%
Asia (excluding China) 6.9%
Middle East 2.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets 2.2%
100.0%

© PRNewswire 2019
