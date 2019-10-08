Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 September 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Yield 6.2% Northland Power 5.8% Cia de Saneamento do Para 5.4% China Everbright International 5.1% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.2% Enbridge 4.0% Metro Pacific Investments Corp 3.8% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.8% Pennon Group 3.5% China Longyuan Power 3.1% Engie 2.9% National Grid 2.9% Pattern Energy Group 2.9% Jasmine Broadband Internet 2.7% Brookfield Renewable Energy 2.6% TransAlta Renewables 2.6% Clearway Energy A 2.5% Fortum 2.5% OPG Power Ventures 2.4%

At close of business on 30 September 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 9.4% Multi Utilities 20.4% Ports 2.2% Renewable Energy 32.8% Telecoms infrastructure 3.1% Water & Waste 14.8% Roads & Rail 3.6% Gas 11.5% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.2% 100.0%