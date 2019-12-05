Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 05:36am EST

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 November 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:     

Company % of total net assets
Atlantica Yield 6.4%
Northland Power Income Fund 6.0%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.5%
China Everbright Intl. 4.9%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.7%
Enbridge 4.2%
Pennon Group 3.9%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.8%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 3.4%
Metro Pacific Investments                                                                 3.2%
OPG Power Ventures 3.1%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.0%
National Grid 3.0%
China Longyuan Power 2.9%
Engie 2.8%
Pattern Energy Group 2.8%
TransAlta Renewables 2.7%
Fortum 2.7%
Clearway Energy A Class 2.6%
SSE PLC 2.4%

At close of business on 29 November 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.06 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Electricity 10.2%
Multi Utilities 18.7%
Ports 1.9%
Renewable Energy 31.8%
Telecoms infrastructure 4.7%
Water & Waste 15.1%
Roads & Rail 3.8%
Gas 11.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets 2.5%
100.0%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 23.5%
China 19.8%
Latin America 7.1%
United Kingdom 8.6%
Global 18.2%
India 3.1%
Europe (excluding UK) 7.0%
Eastern Europe 0.4%
Asia (excluding China) 7.0%
Middle East & Africa 2.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets 2.5%
100.0%

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:02aSCHOOL SPECIALTY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aBLOOM ENERGY CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aSTONEMOR PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aBJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB : is Making Spirits Bright with the Hottest Holiday Gifts at an Unbeatable Value
BU
06:02aMEDRISK : 's 2019 Industry Trend Report on Physical Medicine in Workers' Compensation Points to a Need for Careful Management
BU
06:01aPIVOT PHARMACEUTICALS : re-brands as BetterLife Pharma Inc
AQ
06:01aDIXIE BRANDS' : Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Secures Patent for Scientific Breakthrough in Cannabinoid Delivery
AQ
06:01aZWIE : Zwipe announced rights issue and published prospectus
AQ
06:01aAVICANNA : Receives DTC Eligibility for Common Shares on OTCQX
AQ
06:01aMICROSOFT : KPMG expects to invest US$5 billion in digital strategy and expand Microsoft alliance to accelerate professional services transformation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group