Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

05/06/2020 | 04:33am EDT

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:   

Company % of total net assets
Atlantica Yield 7.9%
Northland Power Income Fund 6.8%
NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 5.6%
China Everbright Intl. 4.7%
Fortum 4.6%
TransAlta Renewables 4.4%
Acciona 3.9%
Pennon Group 3.4%
GCP Infrastructure Investments 3.3%
National Grid 3.0%
China Longyuan Power Group 2.9%
Clearway Energy A Class 2.9%
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 2.7%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 2.6%
Avangrid 2.5%
Drax Group 2.5%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.5%
Pinnacle Renewable Energy 2.3%
SSE PLC 2.3%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 2.2%

At close of business on 30 April 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £49.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Electricity 9.7%
Multi Utilities 11.3%
Renewable Energy 60.8%
Telecoms infrastructure 1.5%
Water & Waste 11.7%
Roads & Rail 0.4%
Gas 3.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets 0.7%
100.0%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 29.2%
China 14.8%
Latin America 5.1%
United Kingdom 16.7%
Global 17.8%
India 2.0%
Europe (excluding UK) 10.3%
Eastern Europe 0.4%
Asia (excluding China) 3.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets 0.7%
100.0%

