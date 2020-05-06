Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Yield 7.9% Northland Power Income Fund 6.8% NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 5.6% China Everbright Intl. 4.7% Fortum 4.6% TransAlta Renewables 4.4% Acciona 3.9% Pennon Group 3.4% GCP Infrastructure Investments 3.3% National Grid 3.0% China Longyuan Power Group 2.9% Clearway Energy A Class 2.9% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 2.7% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 2.6% Avangrid 2.5% Drax Group 2.5% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.5% Pinnacle Renewable Energy 2.3% SSE PLC 2.3% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 2.2%

At close of business on 30 April 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £49.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 9.7% Multi Utilities 11.3% Renewable Energy 60.8% Telecoms infrastructure 1.5% Water & Waste 11.7% Roads & Rail 0.4% Gas 3.9% Cash/Net Current Assets 0.7% 100.0%