Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 8.4% Northland Power Income Fund 7.7% NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 5.5% Acciona 5.3% Fortum 4.9% China Everbright Intl. 4.8% TransAlta Renewables 4.2% China Longyuan Power Group 3.4% Clearway Energy A Class 3.2% GCP Infrastructure Investments 3.0% Drax Group 3.0% China Suntien Green Energy 2.9% Avangrid 2.6% New Energy Solar Ltd 2.4% National Grid 2.4% Pennon Group 2.3% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 2.1% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.1% SSE PLC 2.0% Pinnacle Renewable Energy 2.0%

At close of business on 31 August 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Renewable Energy 66.6% Electricity 12.0% Multi Utilities 7.6% Water & Waste 7.1% Gas 1.4% Telecoms Infrastructure 0.4% Roads & Rail 0.4% Cash/Net Current Assets 4.4% 100.0%

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets North America 28.0% Global 19.2% United Kingdom 15.1% Europe (excluding UK) 14.2% China 13.7% India 1.7% Latin America 1.7% Asia (excluding China) 1.5% Eastern Europe 0.4% Cash/Net Current Assets 4.4% 100.0%



