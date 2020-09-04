Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 10:21am EDT

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 8.4%
Northland Power Income Fund 7.7%
NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 5.5%
Acciona 5.3%
Fortum 4.9%
China Everbright Intl. 4.8%
TransAlta Renewables 4.2%
China Longyuan Power Group 3.4%
Clearway Energy A Class 3.2%
GCP Infrastructure Investments 3.0%
Drax Group 3.0%
China Suntien Green Energy 2.9%
Avangrid 2.6%
New Energy Solar Ltd 2.4%
National Grid 2.4%
Pennon Group 2.3%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 2.1%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.1%
SSE PLC 2.0%
Pinnacle Renewable Energy 2.0%

At close of business on 31 August 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Renewable Energy 66.6%
Electricity 12.0%
Multi Utilities 7.6%
Water & Waste 7.1%
Gas 1.4%
Telecoms Infrastructure 0.4%
Roads & Rail 0.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets 4.4%
100.0%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 28.0%
Global 19.2%
United Kingdom 15.1%
Europe (excluding UK) 14.2%
China 13.7%
India 1.7%
Latin America 1.7%
Asia (excluding China) 1.5%
Eastern Europe 0.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets 4.4%
100.0%


 


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aHOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:05aROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HDFC Bank Limited – HDB
BU
11:03aHARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
11:01aPublication of Exempted Document in relation to the Contemplated Merger with Aker Solutions ASA
AQ
11:01aAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Publication of Exempted Document in Relation to the Contemplated Merger With Kværner ASA
AQ
11:01aBLNK INVESTOR NOTFICATION : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Blink Charging Co. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020
PR
11:01aPLAN SHAREHOLDER NOTIFICATION : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Anaplan Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020
PR
11:01aMEDTRONIC : EVP & CFO Karen L. Parkhill To Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
PR
11:01aPROG INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Progenity, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group