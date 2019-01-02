Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information under MAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 06:06am EST

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (the ‘Company’)

Statement re Inside Information under MAR

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2 January 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pEIFELHÖHEN-KLINIK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:35pELY GOLD ROYALTIES : Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
EQ
12:35pEly Gold Royalties Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
NE
12:34pECB-appointed administrators step in to manage Italy's Banca Carige
RE
12:34pBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BTG PLC
PU
12:34pNVE : Introduces World's First TMR Smart Angle Sensor
PU
12:34pFAROE PETROLEUM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Faroe Petroleum plc
PU
12:34pSOTHEBYS : Sotheby's 2019 Wine Auction Season Opens with Finest & Rarest Wines Featuring A Historic Collection of Penfolds
PU
12:34pOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
12:32pTANZANIA BREWERIES : Arusha sets more land for new industries
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.