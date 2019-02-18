Log in
Premier High School Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting with Del Rio Chamber

02/18/2019 | 04:50pm EST

DEL RIO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Premier High School - Del Rio, a ResponsiveEd® charter school, opened its doors last year and now officially announces the move to its new location with a ribbon-cutting celebration hosted by the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano joined Chamber officials along with school administrators, students, parents and community members who gathered on the morning of February 15 to commemorate the occasion at the campus located at 1701 Kings Way in Del Rio.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Del Rio Chamber and proud to provide a quality education for high schoolers who need to recover credits or have the mindset to graduate early with dual-credits toward college,” says Campus Director Carol Mireles. “We are a small school with a relaxed environment offering a flexible schedule that is convenient for students who are looking for something different than a traditional campus.”

With a growing enrollment of around 120 students, Premier High School - Del Rio is part of the ResponsiveEd system of charter schools. This school is one of 37 Premier High Schools serving students in Texas and Arkansas. With the motto ‘Don’t Wait. Graduate.’ the Premier High School model helps students recover high school credits and work toward early graduation. For more information or to enroll your student, visit www.DontWaitGraduate.com.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope for students through educational options that promote a free society and cultivate moral and academic excellence. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

Billy Rudolph
Responsive Education Solutions
972-316-3663 x379
brudolph@responsiveed.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
