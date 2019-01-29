Premier Private Equity Lawyer Gregor Klenk to Join Goodwin in Frankfurt

Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Gregor Klenk will join the
firm’s Private
Equity practice as a partner in the Frankfurt
office. Klenk will join Goodwin from Latham & Watkins, where he is a
partner. The firm also announced today
the appointment of private equity partner Joshua
Soszynski in its New
York office.
Klenk’s practice spans mergers and acquisitions, private equity, growth
equity, venture capital and corporate law. He brings special expertise
in cross-border transactions, in particular involving U.S. and French
clients and targets.
“Goodwin’s global strategy is to be a dominant player across the
financial, life sciences, private equity, real estate and technology
industries,” said Stephan
Kock, Chair of Goodwin’s Frankfurt office. “In Frankfurt, we have
successfully focused on building out our real estate and private equity
practices as part of the firm’s market-leading international offering.
We are thrilled to continue building our German practice with a renowned
partner like Gregor.”
Klenk joins Goodwin’s private equity partner Lars
Jessen, who was among
the founding partners of the Frankfurt office.
“Goodwin’s depth and breadth of experience at the intersection of the
global private equity and technology sectors provide a perfect platform
for my practice,” said Klenk. “After spending a great 15 years with
Latham & Watkins, I look forward to partnering with Lars as we expand
Goodwin’s private equity and venture capital offering in the German
market.”
Goodwin’s Frankfurt office opened in early 2016 with a group of four
partners. Today, the office has nearly 30 lawyers across the Private
Equity, Real
Estate Industry and Tax
practices. Clients include Capital D, Gramercy Europe and Castlelake,
among others. Last year, the office advised on the
€1.6 billion joint venture between Medical Properties Trust and
Primonial Group. The Frankfurt office is core to Goodwin’s European
network, which today includes 100 lawyers in London and approximately 50
in Paris.
“Every company, even one not selling ‘technology’, is now significantly
technology-enabled and dependent,” said A.J.
Weidhaas, Co-Chair of Goodwin’s Private Equity practice. “From an
investor perspective, it is no longer good enough to just understand how
to execute a venture or a private equity deal. Rather, investors are
looking for lawyers who understand technology and how it impacts the
viability of a target investment. This is the kind of a lawyer that
Gregor is, and we are pleased that he has chosen to join our firm.”
Goodwin has more than 500 lawyers focused solely on the technology, life
sciences, and private equity verticals globally. The firm consistently
ranks at the top of the private equity and technology league tables,
including its current first place ranking for technology M&A
transactions in North America, as reported by Bloomberg, and
full-year 2018 Mergermarket rankings among the top three global
buyouts and exits firms.
