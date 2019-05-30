Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/05/30 Congratulations on Indian PM

Log in
Congratulations on Indian PM

05/30/2019

BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang on May 30 congratulated Narendra Modi on the latter's re-election as prime minister of India.

With the joint efforts of both sides, relations between China and India are keeping moving ahead and cooperation between the two countries in various fields is deepening, which meet the common anticipation of both countries and their peoples and provide the stability and positive energy to the region as well as the whole world, Premier Li said in a congratulatory message sent to Modi.

The Premier said that he is willing to work together with Modi to constantly enhance the closer development partnership between China and India.

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:38:05 UTC
