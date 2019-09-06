Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/09/06Premier Li, German chancellor meet economic advisors

Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended the Symposium of the China-Germany Economic Advisory Committee at the Great Hall of the People on Sept 6.

Representatives from Chinese companies, including State Power Investment Corp, Huawei, CATL, and German companies, including BASF, Wacker Chemie and Volkswagen, all attended.

They proposed suggestions on renewable energy, 5G, autonomous driving, data economy, mutually expanding opening-up and building fair business climates. The two leaders heard discussions and gave responses.

Premier Li said that the number of attendees from Chinese and German companies was the largest ever, which proves that the relationship between the two countries is increasingly deepening and is yielding fruitful results.

Both Chinese and German governments are willing to push forward economic and trade cooperation and will carefully handle the suggestions and advice from representatives at the symposium, he said.

The Premier said that China is expanding opening-up, with the manufacturing sector fully opened and the financial and service sectors to be further opened, and a significant number of German enterprises have been the first beneficiaries.

German companies are welcome to increase their investment in China and promote partnerships in technological innovation and new technology internationalization, he said.

The Premier added that China will strictly protect intellectual property rights to create a market-orientated and law-based business environment for Chinese and all foreign companies, including German ones.

To maintain global peace and stability and to increase people's wellbeing around the world, efforts are needed to uphold multilateralism, promote free trade and expand opening-up to strengthen economic integration among countries, Premier Li said.

He called for the German side to give Chinese companies fair market entries and relax restrictions on exports of high-tech products, in order to elevate the Sino-German relationship to new levels and achieve mutual benefit.

With the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, there may be misunderstandings or problems, which should be handled according to market principles and business rules, the Premier said.

Merkel said that the German-Chinese relationship is deepening, and as China's reform and opening-up advances, some German companies have set good examples in working with China.

Germany is willing to safeguard multilateralism and free trade, strengthen work with China in fields including vocational education, and discuss formulating international standards in emerging industries such as autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, she said.

Merkel said that Germany welcomes Chinese companies' investment, and will promote the negotiations of the EU-China comprehensive agreement on investment in 2020 when Germany takes the EU's rotating presidency.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission also attended the symposium.