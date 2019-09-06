Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/09/06Premier Li, German chancellor meet economic advisors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 10:27am EDT

Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended the Symposium of the China-Germany Economic Advisory Committee at the Great Hall of the People on Sept 6.

Representatives from Chinese companies, including State Power Investment Corp, Huawei, CATL, and German companies, including BASF, Wacker Chemie and Volkswagen, all attended.

They proposed suggestions on renewable energy, 5G, autonomous driving, data economy, mutually expanding opening-up and building fair business climates. The two leaders heard discussions and gave responses.

Premier Li said that the number of attendees from Chinese and German companies was the largest ever, which proves that the relationship between the two countries is increasingly deepening and is yielding fruitful results.

Both Chinese and German governments are willing to push forward economic and trade cooperation and will carefully handle the suggestions and advice from representatives at the symposium, he said.

The Premier said that China is expanding opening-up, with the manufacturing sector fully opened and the financial and service sectors to be further opened, and a significant number of German enterprises have been the first beneficiaries.

German companies are welcome to increase their investment in China and promote partnerships in technological innovation and new technology internationalization, he said.

The Premier added that China will strictly protect intellectual property rights to create a market-orientated and law-based business environment for Chinese and all foreign companies, including German ones.

To maintain global peace and stability and to increase people's wellbeing around the world, efforts are needed to uphold multilateralism, promote free trade and expand opening-up to strengthen economic integration among countries, Premier Li said.

He called for the German side to give Chinese companies fair market entries and relax restrictions on exports of high-tech products, in order to elevate the Sino-German relationship to new levels and achieve mutual benefit.

With the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, there may be misunderstandings or problems, which should be handled according to market principles and business rules, the Premier said.

Merkel said that the German-Chinese relationship is deepening, and as China's reform and opening-up advances, some German companies have set good examples in working with China.

Germany is willing to safeguard multilateralism and free trade, strengthen work with China in fields including vocational education, and discuss formulating international standards in emerging industries such as autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, she said.

Merkel said that Germany welcomes Chinese companies' investment, and will promote the negotiations of the EU-China comprehensive agreement on investment in 2020 when Germany takes the EU's rotating presidency.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission also attended the symposium.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 14:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : 2019 Sheep conference - Genetics and Grass making a difference to your sheep enterprise
PU
10:54aU.S. Government Bonds Gain After Hiring Slows In August
DJ
10:54aCitigroup doubles down on credit cards even as U.S. economy softens
RE
10:46aU.S.-Japan trade deal may be finished, announced at U.N. General Assembly - Kudlow
RE
10:44aOil down but still set for weekly gain on U.S.-China diplomacy
RE
10:42aTAKE FIVE : Of bazookas, bats and Brexit
RE
10:42aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
10:40aGood if Fed lowers rate in September and October, White House's Kudlow tells Bloomberg
RE
10:38aOil down but still set for weekly gain on U.S.-China diplomacy
RE
10:37aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Issues Changes to Strengthen Cuba Sanctions Rules
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Italy Arrests Russian on U.S. Charges; Putin Says Move Could Hurt Relations -- WSJ
4IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Deepens Partnership With China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group