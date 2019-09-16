Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/09/16Premier leaves for Russia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

Premier Li Keqiang left Beijing on Sept 16 for an official visit to Russia and to co-chair the 24th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government.

The visit comes as the two countries prepare for the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties and ushering in a new era in their relations.

As a major mechanism to boost and coordinate all-around cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, the upcoming meeting between the two countries' heads of government will open up broader space for pragmatic cooperation and boost bilateral relations, with the goal of achieving mutual support, close interconnection, innovation, and win-win results.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 03:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35pOil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
11:33pOil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
RE
11:30pChina's August steel output recovers before expected stricter curbs
RE
11:28pOxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy protection
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pChina able to achieve full-year growth target - statistic bureau
RE
11:12pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/09/16Premier leaves for Russia
PU
11:02pDAR : “Report sick pigs; let vets dispose of dead ones properly”
PU
10:44pDollar falls as oil attacks send investors to safety
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
3Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
5Dollar falls as oil attacks send investors to safety

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group