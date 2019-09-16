Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/09/16Premier leaves for Russia

Premier Li Keqiang left Beijing on Sept 16 for an official visit to Russia and to co-chair the 24th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government.

The visit comes as the two countries prepare for the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties and ushering in a new era in their relations.

As a major mechanism to boost and coordinate all-around cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, the upcoming meeting between the two countries' heads of government will open up broader space for pragmatic cooperation and boost bilateral relations, with the goal of achieving mutual support, close interconnection, innovation, and win-win results.