Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/10/17More changes friendly to foreign investors on way

China will roll out more measures friendly to foreign investors, including further removing business restrictions and leveling the playing field for foreign businesses, to foster a more enabling business environment and attract overseas investment.

The decision was made on Oct 16 at a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. Meeting participants decided to open up more areas. Restrictive measures outside the national and FTZ negative lists on foreign investors' market access will be consolidated.

Restrictions will be lifted on the business scope for those foreign-invested banks, securities companies and fund management firms that are already operating in China.

Policies on foreign investment in the automobile industry will be refined, including giving equal treatment in market access to domestic and foreign-invested new energy vehicles produced in China.

'We must improve our policies and implement them well,' Premier Li said. 'Promises made must be delivered. No failure is allowed.'

It also was decided to further facilitate investment. The pilot reform to facilitate the payments of revenues under capital accounts will be introduced in more places. Foreign investment made to mainland companies will be eligible for equity investment by these firms. Participants urged protection of the lawful rights of overseas investors on an equal footing, and prohibition of forced technology transfers in any form. Business confidentiality of foreign investors will be protected, they said.

Where the law permits, government purchases will not be limited based on the ownership types of companies the government buys from. Stronger incentives will be given to local level government in attracting foreign investment. More comprehensive bonded zones will be set up in central and western regions.