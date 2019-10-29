Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/10/29Premier's trip to Uzbekistan, Thailand to cement ties, all-round cooperation among SCO, East Asia

Log in
Premier's trip to Uzbekistan, Thailand to cement ties, all-round cooperation among SCO, East Asia

10/28/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang's upcoming trip to Uzbekistan and Thailand is of great importance to cementing cooperation among both SCO members and East Asian states, as well as solidifying Chinese relations with Uzbekistan and Thailand, senior officials said at a press briefing on Oct 28.

Premier Li is scheduled to attend the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, pay an official visit to Uzbekistan, and attend the 22nd China-ASEAN (10+1) leaders' meeting, the 22nd ASEAN-China, Japan and Republic of Korea (10+3) leaders' meeting and the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) in the Thai capital Bangkok before paying an official visit to Thailand, from Nov 1 to 5.

During the SCO heads of government meeting, Premier Li will explain Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and share the successful construction experience of the People's Republic of China in the past 70 years, according to Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong.

'Premier Li will exchange in-depth views with the leaders of the participating countries on enhancing solidarity and mutual trust among member states, building the Belt and Road Initiative and cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, industrial capacity, connectivity, finance, investment, and people-to-people exchanges,' Chen said.

Noting it will be Premier Li's first official visit to Uzbekistan, Chen said the Premier will exchange views with the Uzbek side on implementing the important consensus of the two heads of state, promoting the development of bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern. The two sides will sign a series of cooperation agreements covering economy and trade, investment, science and technology, customs and other fields.

Regarding the East Asian leaders' meeting on cooperation, Chen said the Premier will expound on China's policy proposals for East Asian cooperation and propose more than 20 new initiatives for deepening cooperation under various mechanisms.

The East Asian leaders' meeting this year will strengthen consensus, deepen cooperation, improve regional economic integration, promote regional common prosperity and development, and send out a positive signal of adhering to multilateralism and free trade, building an open world economy, according to Assistant Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang.

Calling Thailand a traditional friendly neighbor and important partner for the Belt and Road cooperation, Chen said Premier Li's official visit to Thailand is the second visit by the Premier in six years.

During the visit, the Premier will exchange in-depth views with the leaders of the Thai side on bilateral relations and cooperation. The two sides will issue a joint press statement between the two governments and sign cooperation documents in such fields as technology and e-commerce.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 23:11:01 UTC
