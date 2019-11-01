Log in
Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/11/01Premier Li, Uzbek PM call for more direct flights between China, Uzbekistan

11/01/2019 | 11:48am EDT

TASHKENT - Premier Li Keqiang said on Nov 1 that he looks forward to the launch of more direct flights between China and Uzbekistan.

Premier Li made the remarks during his talks with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in Tashkent. Earlier on Nov 1, the Premier Li arrived in Tashkent for the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and an official visit to Uzbekistan.

Premier Li also called on the two countries to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in tourism, culture and other areas, and further consolidate the friendship between the two countries.

For his part, Aripov said Uzbekistan is willing to increase direct flights between the two countries and constantly consolidate the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China.

China and Uzbekistan have enjoyed stronger people-to-people and cultural exchanges. From Jan 1, 2020, Chinese citizens will enjoy seven-day visa-free visits to the country, making Uzbekistan the first to adopt such an arrangement among Central Asian nations.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 15:47:03 UTC
