Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/11/01Premier, Uzbek prime minister hold talks

Premier Li Keqiang held talks with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in Tashkent on Nov 1.

Premier Li said that Uzbekistan is China's close friendly neighbor. Diplomatic ties between the two countries have maintained development in a healthy and stable manner since its establishment, with political mutual trust and practical cooperation growing. The State heads of the two countries have had many fruitful meetings to plan the development of bilateral relations.

'We are glad to see China-Uzbekistan trade still growing against the backdrop of sluggish international trade and investment. China supports Uzbekistan to choose the development paths that suit its national conditions, and supports Uzbekistan to launch reform and opening-up. China is willing to exchange development experiences with Uzbekistan to further enrich the China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership,' said the Premier.

Premier Li stressed that the two countries should seize the opportunity to expand two-way opening-up and forge a new pattern of practical cooperation. China is willing to make headway in cooperation in all fields in accordance with the principles of marketization and commercialization.

According to the Premier, China encourages its domestic enterprises to invest in Uzbekistan and is willing to import from the country more special agricultural products that suit Chinese consumers' demands. China is willing to push the bilateral trade volume to new heights and further expand cooperation in infrastructure, interconnection, energy and natural resources. China expects to open more direct routes between the two countries, to increase exchanges and cooperation in tourism and culture, and to further consolidate public opinions on the friendship between China and Uzbekistan.

Premier Li said China appreciates Uzbekistan's effort in enhancing the cooperation level of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and organizing the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of SCO.

He added that China will work with all sides to ensure the success of the meeting, and contribute to regional and world peace, stability, and prosperity.

Aripov said Uzbekistan highly values its relationship with China, and the close exchanges between leaders of the two nations have propelled bilateral ties.

China is Uzbekistan's largest trading partner, and the two nations also conduct high-level and comprehensive cooperation, he said.

Aripov said bilateral trade saw rapid growth this year, and Uzbekistan is willing to expand the trade volume, and welcomes the investment of Chinese enterprises.

Uzbekistan, he said, hopes to export more agricultural products to China, increase direct flights between the two sides, and consolidate its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

After the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation agreements in trade, investment, technology, and customs.

Xiao Jie, state councilor and secretary-general of the State Council, also attended the meetings.