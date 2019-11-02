Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/11/02Premier Li calls on China, Uzbekistan to forge new pattern of practical cooperation

TASHKENT - Premier Li Keqiang on Nov 1 called on China and Uzbekistan to seize the opportunity to enhance two-way opening-up and forge a new pattern of practical cooperation.

Premier Li made the remarks during his talks with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov. Earlier on Nov 1, the Premier arrived in Tashkent for the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and an official visit to Uzbekistan.

China is ready to push forward bilateral cooperation in all fields in line with the principles of marketization and commercialization, Premier Li said, adding that China encourages its enterprises to invest in Uzbekistan and is willing to import more Uzbek high-quality agricultural products that meet the needs of Chinese consumers.

China is willing to push the bilateral trade volume to a new level and expand cooperation in such fields as infrastructure, interconnectivity, and energy resources, Premier Li said.

Noting that China and Uzbekistan are friendly neighbors, Premier Li said since the two countries established diplomatic ties, the bilateral relations have maintained sound and stable development over a long period with political mutual trust being consolidated and practical cooperation being deepened.

The two countries' heads of state have met many times to plan the development of bilateral relations, Premier Li said, adding that China is pleased to see that despite the downturn in international trade and investment, bilateral trade has grown against the trend.

China supports Uzbekistan in choosing development path based on its own national conditions and in promoting reform and opening-up, said the Premier, adding that China is willing to exchange development experience with Uzbekistan to enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Premier Li pointed out that China appreciates Uzbekistan's efforts to upgrade the level of SCO cooperation, supports Uzbekistan in holding the SCO meeting and stands ready to work with all parties to ensure the success of the meeting so as to contribute to peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world at large.

For his part, Aripov said Uzbekistan attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and the close contacts between the two countries' leaders have injected important impetus for the development of bilateral relations.

China is Uzbekistan's largest trade partner, said Aripov, adding that the two countries have carried out high-level and all-around cooperation, and the bilateral trade volume has grown rapidly since the beginning of this year.

Uzbekistan is willing to continue to expand the scale of bilateral trade, Aripov said, adding that his country welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in the country and hopes to export more agricultural products to China.

Aripov also said Uzbekistan hopes to increase direct flights between the two countries and constantly consolidate the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China.

After their talks, Premier Li and Aripov witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents in such areas as economy and trade, investment, technology and customs.