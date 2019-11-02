Log in
Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/11/02Premier envisions brighter future of East Asian cooperation

11/02/2019 | 04:48am EDT

BANGKOK - Premier Li Keqiang called on East Asian countries to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the face of various challenges.

Premier Li made the remarks on Nov 2 in a signed article published in mainstream Thai newspapers, prior to his official visit to Thailand and attendance at the 22nd China-ASEAN (10+1) leaders' meeting, the 22nd ASEAN-China, Japan and South Korea (10+3) leaders' meeting, and the 14th East Asia Summit.

He began the article, entitled 'Working Hand in Hand for a Brighter Future of East Asian Cooperation', by expressing delight in visiting Thailand and attending the annual leaders' meetings on East Asian cooperation, saying this is his third visit to Thailand as Chinese premier.

According to the article, China has been ASEAN's biggest trading partner for 10 years in a row, and ASEAN has risen to the second place among China's trading partners this year. More and more specialty products of Southeast Asian countries are entering Chinese households. Quality products made in China are also popular in ASEAN countries.

Calling East Asia an important engine for world economic growth, Premier Li said in the past 70-odd years after the end of the Second World War, East Asia has maintained overall peace and stability and achieved an economic miracle that has impressed the world.

'Together, we successfully managed the impact of two financial crises, promoted liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, and deepened regional economic integration, turning East Asia into one of the most dynamic and promising regions in the world,' Premier Li said.

Highlighting the challenges of mounting downward pressure on the world economy and rising protectionism and unilateralism, the Premier called upon the East Asian countries to ponder about how to fend off risks, maintain economic growth, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and enhance the well-being of their peoples.

To take East Asian cooperation and development forward, Premier Li stressed four aspects, namely maintaining peace and stability, promoting openness and cooperation, enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges, as well as adhering to dialogue and consultation.

Pointing out that next year marks the 45th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, the Premier said bilateral relationship between China and Thailand is poised for a new start.

'Both countries need to redouble efforts to boost cooperation in priority areas such as connectivity, technological innovation, industrial capacity and third party collaboration. These efforts will facilitate development in both our countries and deliver more benefits to our peoples,' Premier Li said.

'Let us work together to promote continued deepening of China-Thailand friendship and map out a better future for East Asian cooperation in the new era,' he added.

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
