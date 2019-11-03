Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/11/03China, Laos eye closer cooperation to build community with shared future

Log in
2019/11/03China, Laos eye closer cooperation to build community with shared future

11/03/2019 | 11:08am EST

BANGKOK - Premier Li Keqiang on Nov 3 met with Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith on closer cooperation to build the China-Laos community with a shared future.

China and Laos are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, Premier Li said in the meeting with Thongloun on the sidelines of the 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related meetings in Thailand from Nov 2 to 4.

He said China is willing to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges with the Lao side and jointly implement the action plan on building the China-Laos community with a shared future.

China stands ready with Laos to strengthen macro-economic policy exchanges, share development experience, and build major projects such as the China-Laos railway, Premier Li said.

China fully supports Laos to hold the third Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) leaders' meeting to advance regional development and cooperation with higher quality, according to the Premier.

Thongloun congratulated on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, adding that the building of the community with a shared future between the two countries is in full swing.

The Lao side is willing to strengthen exchanges of development experience with China, and steadily push forward the construction of the Laos-China railway, he said.

As co-chairs of the LMC, Laos is willing to strengthen coordination with China to prepare the successful holding of the third leaders' meeting and advance the Lancang-Mekong cooperation, Thongloun said.

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 16:07:01 UTC
