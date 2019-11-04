Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/11/04RCEP negotiations make major breakthrough

Log in
2019/11/04RCEP negotiations make major breakthrough

11/04/2019

BANGKOK - Negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have made a major breakthrough, according to leaders attending the 22nd ASEAN-China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) (10+3) leaders' meeting on Nov 4.

Addressing the meeting, Premier Li Keqiang noted that 15 member states of the RCEP have concluded all text negotiations and essentially all market access negotiations.

That is a major breakthrough in the construction of an East Asia free trade area, which would boast the largest population, most diversified membership and greatest potential for development, said Premier Li.

The latest progress, added the Premier, will certainly promote the process of regional economic integration, safeguard free trade and boost market confidence.

'On this basis, we are willing to accelerate negotiations on the China-Japan-ROK free trade area and move toward the goal of building an East Asian economic community,' said Premier Li.

Leaders attending the meeting highly appreciated the major breakthrough in RCEP negotiations, and pledged to sign an agreement in 2020, so as to promote regional trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

Initiated in 2012 by ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the RCEP is a proposed regional free trade agreement between the 10 member states of ASEAN and its six partners - China, Japan, ROK, Australia, New Zealand and India.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 08:17:09 UTC
