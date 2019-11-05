Log in
Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/11/05China, Thailand pledge further cooperation in trade, connectivity

11/05/2019 | 05:40am EST

BANGKOK - China and Thailand on Nov 5 pledged to deepen cooperation in economy, infrastructure and trade to cope with adverse global economic conditions.

In a joint press statement released during Premier Li Keqiang's official visit to the Southeast Asian country, the two sides agreed to build the China-Thailand railway into a successful example in bilateral cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative framework.

China and Thailand vowed to speed up the implementation of the railway project connecting Thailand's Nong Khai and Laos' Vientiane, and increase railway connections among the three countries.

The two nations also agreed to explore mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of the New International Land-Sea Corridor, so as to promote regional interconnectivity and development.

Meanwhile, they agreed to further facilitate bilateral trade and expand cooperation in agricultural trade and e-commerce.

In the statement, the two sides also agreed to boost bilateral cooperation between China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), so as to increase connectivity between the two areas and beyond.

They said they will further coordinate their industrial planning and policy-making, deepen industrial cooperation through platforms like the Thai-Chinese Rayong Industrial Zone in Thailand's Rayong province, and make good use of Thailand's strategic advantage as a logistical converging point along the Mekong River.

They also vowed to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in such sectors as next-generation automobile, hi-tech medical equipment, new energy, energy-saving vehicles and rubber. Thailand said it welcomes Chinese companies to expand investment in the EEC.

The two sides also pledged to strengthen financial cooperation, expand the use of their currencies in trade and investment, and enhance collaboration on cross-border supervision.

On tourism cooperation, they said they are satisfied with the growing numbers of tourists between the two countries. The leaders of the two countries, according to the statement, have agreed to push forward cooperation in the tourism sector and further increase two-way movement of people.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:39:05 UTC
