Premier of Government of People Republic : 2019/11/08Premier Li talks with Jamaican prime minister

11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST

Premier Li Keqiang held talks with visiting Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov 8.

Jamaica is an important partner of China in the Caribbean region, and relations between the two countries have maintained healthy and stable development on the basis of equality, mutual respect and benefit since the establishment of diplomatic relations 47 years ago, the Premier said.

During his visit, the Jamaican prime minister met with President Xi and the relationship between the two countries was upgraded to a strategic partnership, Premier Li noted.

Premier Li said he hoped the two countries will work together to achieve more fruitful results in bilateral relations and benefit the two peoples.

The practical cooperation between China and Jamaica has great potential and broad prospects, and both sides should adhere to the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration and strengthen the synergy between their development strategies, according to the Premier.

He also said China will encourage Chinese enterprises to conduct cooperation with Jamaica in the fields of infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and fishing in accordance with market principles and business rules to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

China is ready to import more high-quality products from Jamaica that meet market demand and strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in tourism, education, sports, personnel training and other fields, he said.

China is also willing to strengthen cooperation with Jamaica in addressing climate change and continue to advance the implementation of the Paris Agreement, the Premier added.

For his part, Holness said he was amazed at China's remarkable achievements during his first visit to China. Jamaica is the first country in the Caribbean to establish diplomatic ties with China, and the relationship between the two countries has maintained steady progress.

He said Jamaica is willing to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, strengthen cooperation with China in trade, investment, infrastructure, health, education, training, tourism and other fields, and reinforce communication in international affairs such as climate change, so as to upgrade Jamaica-China relations to a new level.

After the talks, the two sides witnessed the signing of a series of cooperation deals in the Belt and Road Initiative, economy and trade and human resources development, among others.

Before the talks, Premier Li Keqiang held a welcoming ceremony for Holness outside the Great Hall of the People.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee Bater and He Lifeng, vice-chairman of the CPPCC National Committee and head of the National Development and Reform Commission, also attended.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:04 UTC
