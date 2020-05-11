Premier of Government of People Republic : 2020/05/11Premier seeks advice from non-CPC members for govt work report

Premier Li Keqiang held a symposium seeking advice from members outside the Communist Party of China for the government work report draft on May 11.

Guests included leaders of democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and those without party affiliations.

Premier Li said inviting non-CPC members to make suggestions for the report is a major manifest of China's system of CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation, and a necessity for the government to make scientific and democratic decisions, and accept supervision.

Attendees agreed that China in 2019 has effectively coped with risks and challenges at home and abroad, and completed the annual economic and social development goals.

Facing the severe impact of COVID-19 this year, the whole country has worked together to effectively control the epidemic during a short period. People's basic livelihoods have been well guaranteed, while work and production resumption are advancing across the country, which were not easy to get, according to the attendees. They also gave suggestions on this year's government work report.

Wan E'xiang, chairman of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, gave suggestions on facilitating medium and small enterprises to cope with difficulties, stabilizing employment and ensuring people's livelihood.

Ding Zhongli, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League, suggested improving macro policies and tapping employment potential.

Hao Mingjin, chairman of the Central Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association, spoke about advancing the manufacturing industry and renovating old residential communities.

Cai Dafeng, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy, proposed improving public services and promoting social governance.

Chen Zhu, chairman of the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, shared his opinions on building the public health system and winning the fight against poverty.

Wan Gang, chairman of the Zhigong Party Central Committee, suggested supporting mass entrepreneurship and mass innovation, as well as promoting high-level opening-up.

Wu Weihua, chairman of the Central Committee of the Jiusan Society, shared his ideas on maintaining the industrial chain and implementing the strategies of boosting domestic demand.

Su Hui, chairman of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, proposed promoting cross-Straits integration and development, and strengthening the supply of elderly care services.

Gao Yunlong, chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, suggested activating residents' consumption and optimizing the business environment.

Xi Nanhua, a representative of people without a party affiliation, shared his thoughts on improving workers' professional skills and deepening the reform of streamlining administration, delegating power, improving regulations and upgrading services in the fields of science and technology.

Premier Li Keqiang urged adopting those ideas when revising the government work report in the next step.

He expressed his appreciation for the long-term support of non-CPC members, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and people without party affiliation in the work of the government, and hoped to join hands to overcome difficulties.

Saying China is faced by unprecedented difficulties and challenges because of the epidemic and the world economic recession, the Premier urged following up on the global situation in a timely manner and increasing macro-control under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Policy adjustment should ensure residents' employment, people's basic livelihood, market players, food and energy security, stable industrial chain and supply chain, and operation of the grassroots political authority.

According to Premier Li, these are positive measure against the new situation to stabilize economic fundamentals and lay a solid foundation for building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are the foundation of economic and social development, and the soil for people's livelihood and employment, hence, it should be an important part of macro policy to help them overcome difficulties, the Premier said.

Reform and opening-up should be continued to stimulate market vitality and social creativity, and to achieve economic and social development goals and tasks, he added.

Vice-Premiers Sun Chunlan and Hu Chunhua, You Quan, head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, State Councilors Wei Fenghe, Wang Yong, Wang Yi, Xiao Jie and Zhao Kezhi, and vice-chairs of the CPPCC National Committee Chen Xiaoguang, Bater, Zheng Jianbang, Gu Shengzu, Liu Xincheng, He Wei and Shao Hong also attended the symposium.