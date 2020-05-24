Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Premier of Government of People Republic : 2020/05/24Premier stresses achieving main economic, social development targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/23/2020 | 07:23pm EDT

BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang stressed striving to achieve this year's main targets for economic and social development, though the country is facing difficulties and challenges like never before.

Premier Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks on May 23 while taking part in deliberations of the government work report with fellow deputies from Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region to the 13th National People's Congress during its ongoing annual session.

Premier Li called for ensuring stability on six fronts: employment, financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and expectations, while fully maintaining security in six areas: job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains, and the normal functioning of primary-level governments.

He said the deficit increase this year and the special government bonds for the COVID-19 control must be transferred in full to governments at city and county levels, in order to support efforts in stabilizing employment and ensuring people's livelihood.

The Premier also called for support for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses as well as self-employed individuals to help them get through this challenging time.

Noting that the COVID-19 epidemic has caused a relatively big impact on people's life, Premier Li urged efforts to provide for the basic needs of the poor and the unemployed populations.

He also demanded concentrated efforts to fight extreme poverty.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 24 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 23:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/23China state planner confident consumption to show improvement in May
RE
05/23CITY OF STOCKBRIDGE GA : Applications are now being accepted for the Downtown Development Authority
PU
05/23PREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/05/24Premier stresses achieving main economic, social development targets
PU
05/23CITY OF MODESTO CA : Weekly Traffic Impact Report
PU
05/23RESILIENT, INCLUSIVE AND LOW-CARBON ECONOMY AS THE GUIDING AXIS FOR THE POST-PANDEMIC ECONOMIC RECOVERY : Alicia Bárcena
PU
05/23British lawmaker says UK must defend its companies against overseas takeovers - FT
RE
05/23CPUSA COMMUNIST PARTY USA : Will COVID-19 end neoliberal economics after Trump?
PU
05/23SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, 24 May
PU
05/23SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Minister Aaron Motsoaledi approves essential travel for South Africans who want to return to countries where they are based during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
PU
05/23MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE LIVESTOCK & FISHERIES OF : CS Peter Munya addresses 100 coffee society officials in Meru
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. : ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Proposed Private Placement and Grant of Stock Options
2MEDIGUS LTD. : MEDIGUS : Announces Closing of $5 Million Public Offering
3BELMONT RESOURCES INC. : BELMONT RESOURCES : Announces Annual Filings Update
4TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. : TORQUE ESPORTS : Superstar Fernando Alonso dominates Indianapolis Torque Esports/Engine..
5ALPHABET INC. : Not Even a Pandemic Can Slow Down the Biggest Tech Giants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group