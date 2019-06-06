Premier of Victoria : Expert Panel Delivers Report On Interim Emissions Targets

The Andrews Labor Government is taking the next step in achieving its target of net zero emissions by 2050, tabling expert independent advice on setting interim targets and kicking off a new round of community and industry consultation.

The consultation will inform the Labor Government's decision on Victoria's interim emission reduction targets for 2025 and 2030, in line with the requirements of the Climate Change Act 2017.

The consultation process follows the tabling in Parliament of the Independent Expert Panel's report on Interim Emissions Reduction Targets for Victoria (2021-2030), with the Government required to set the interim targets by March 2020.

Action on climate change is crucial to growing our economy, boosting jobs, managing environmental impacts and protecting the health and wellbeing of Victorians.

The Independent Expert Panel, chaired by the Hon Greg Combet AM, undertook extensive community engagement and considered the latest evidence to inform their recommended target range, and to identify opportunities to further reduce Victoria's emissions.

The Panel highlighted the importance of setting environmentally and economically responsible targets and outlined a number of advantages in Victoria taking action on climate change - including new jobs and industries, improved productivity and better environmental outcomes.

Victoria's world leading climate change legislation is ensuring all levels of government play their part in reducing emissions.

The Labor Government will undertake a wide-ranging consultation on the Panel's report, including meeting with key stakeholders and the opportunity for people to provide input through Engage Victoria.

The community can have their say on the report and working towards achieving Victoria's emissions reduction targets at engage.vic.gov.au/climate-change-reducing-victorias-greenhouse-gas-emissions.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D'Ambrosio

'Reducing emissions and tackling climate change will create jobs and grow our economy - we want Victoria to be first in line to benefit from the opportunities a low carbon economy will deliver.'

'The Government looks forward to working closely with industry and the wider community to deliver on our targets, create jobs and take real action on climate change.'

'We know we need to act now - that's why we're investing in renewable energy and putting solar on 770,000 homes across Victoria.'