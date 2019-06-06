Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Premier of Victoria : Expert Panel Delivers Report On Interim Emissions Targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 12:33am EDT

The Andrews Labor Government is taking the next step in achieving its target of net zero emissions by 2050, tabling expert independent advice on setting interim targets and kicking off a new round of community and industry consultation.

The consultation will inform the Labor Government's decision on Victoria's interim emission reduction targets for 2025 and 2030, in line with the requirements of the Climate Change Act 2017.

The consultation process follows the tabling in Parliament of the Independent Expert Panel's report on Interim Emissions Reduction Targets for Victoria (2021-2030), with the Government required to set the interim targets by March 2020.

Action on climate change is crucial to growing our economy, boosting jobs, managing environmental impacts and protecting the health and wellbeing of Victorians.

The Independent Expert Panel, chaired by the Hon Greg Combet AM, undertook extensive community engagement and considered the latest evidence to inform their recommended target range, and to identify opportunities to further reduce Victoria's emissions.

The Panel highlighted the importance of setting environmentally and economically responsible targets and outlined a number of advantages in Victoria taking action on climate change - including new jobs and industries, improved productivity and better environmental outcomes.

Victoria's world leading climate change legislation is ensuring all levels of government play their part in reducing emissions.

The Labor Government will undertake a wide-ranging consultation on the Panel's report, including meeting with key stakeholders and the opportunity for people to provide input through Engage Victoria.

The community can have their say on the report and working towards achieving Victoria's emissions reduction targets at engage.vic.gov.au/climate-change-reducing-victorias-greenhouse-gas-emissions.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D'Ambrosio

'Reducing emissions and tackling climate change will create jobs and grow our economy - we want Victoria to be first in line to benefit from the opportunities a low carbon economy will deliver.'

'The Government looks forward to working closely with industry and the wider community to deliver on our targets, create jobs and take real action on climate change.'

'We know we need to act now - that's why we're investing in renewable energy and putting solar on 770,000 homes across Victoria.'

Disclaimer

Premier of Victoria published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 04:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59aAirbnb touts Japan recovery, bolstered by hotel listings
RE
12:55aEXPLAINER : Should Big Tech fear U.S. antitrust enforcers?
RE
12:48aOEC OREGON ENVIRONMENTAL COUNCIL : Oregon's landmark climate bill moves toward Ways and Means, historic action
PU
12:33aPREMIER OF VICTORIA : Expert Panel Delivers Report On Interim Emissions Targets
PU
12:29aMexico's Ebrard says talks with U.S. focussed on migration flows, not tariffs
RE
12:23aChina central bank steps up liquidity support for more banks after Baoshang takeover
RE
12:21aIce-cold Santner showcases finishing ability under pressure
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aChina May bank lending seen up, more stimulus expected as trade war risks rise
RE
12:11aIndonesia's annual inflation rate seen accelerating in May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT : Groupe Renault - Communication of the BOD - June, 5th, 2019
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
3SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : U.S. Justice Department to review 1941 ASCAP, BMI consent decrees
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : new drones to start delivering packages in months
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. cruise operators stop sailing to Cuba, travelers vent anger online
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About