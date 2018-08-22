Premier of Victoria : Trade Mission To Help TAFES Access Global Market

A new Andrews Labor Government-led trade mission is helping Victoria's TAFEs break into the $10 billion off-shore vocational education market and create more jobs for the sector.

Victoria is a premium education destination and TAFEs are well placed to provide high-quality vocational training in other countries, but individual organisations face significant challenges competing in the global marketplace.

The Labor Government is helping TAFEs address these challenges by leading the first trade mission tailored to helping Victorian institutions win a bigger share of fast-growing markets across Asia and beyond.

The inaugural mission will take representatives from eight Victorian TAFEs to Indonesia under the TAFE Victoria brand to focus on sectors that urgently need skilled workers including ICT, logistics, transport, hospitality, tourism, oil and gas, and tailored teacher training.

Representatives will be introduced to key government agencies, industry groups, chambers of commerce and business councils, with outcomes to guide the design of future TAFE-targeted trade missions.

International education is Victoria's largest services export sector, with local services currently generating $9.9 billion annually for the state's economy, however there are enormous opportunities for TAFEs to deliver high-quality vocational training to off-shore students.

Demand is especially high across South East Asia where countries are facing workforce gaps caused by rapid changes in industry.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Trade and Investment Philip Dalidakis

'Victoria's international education sector is world-renowned, with more than 200,000 students choosing to study here last year alone - but not every student can travel to study.'

'By helping our TAFEs break into the off-shore market, more students will have access to Victoria's world-class institutions.'

Quotes attributable to Minister for Training and Skills Gayle Tierney

'We know our TAFEs are world-class organisations, but sometimes they need a hand expanding into new markets and this trade mission will help them do just that.'

'We've made record investments to put TAFE back at the heart of training in Victoria, so more people can get industry relevant training that leads to a job.'